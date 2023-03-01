WCCB Charlotte: Production Assistant (Part Time)

Bahakel Communications is seeking a creative and highly-motivated individual to work in a LIVE and deadline-driven broadcast environment. Previous experience working in the production department at a television station is recommended. Schedule flexibility is required, subject to the needs of WCCB as determined by management. Excellent work ethic and communication skills are a must. This position involves evenings & weekends.

Primary Duties Include, but are not limited to:

Graphics, Studio camera operation, Teleprompter operation, Floor managing, Studio support and maintenance. Continual proficiency in a minimum of two of the above mentioned duties are required sufficient to meet the daily operational needs of WCCB.

Secondary Duties may include, but are not limited to:

Audio operation, Digital, News and creative services field support, Contest support for Promotions / Marketing, or any other assigned duties as deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of WCCB.

This position requires the (physical) ability to ascend and descend ladders, move equipment/boxes up to 50 pounds and will require working in difficult outdoor conditions from time to time.

Reliable transportation and communication are required.Interested Applicants should send or email their resume to:

Holly Hamrick / Production Manager

hhamrick@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

EOE