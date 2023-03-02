Gaston County Mugshots March 1st

1/70 Gaston County Mugshots

2/70 Charles Williams – Resisit Public Officer – Stalking – Reckless Driving

3/70 Christopher Whaley –Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

4/70 Robert Tomberlin – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation

5/70 Sam Tate – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender



6/70 Kenneth Tarte – Probation Violation

7/70 Sanja Stallings – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device

8/70 James Perscola – Sex Offender : Child Premises

9/70 Laura Payne – Child Abuse

10/70 Ronald Osborne – Failure To Appear In Court



11/70 Briana Lee – Failure To Appear In Court

12/70 Sayla Kpa – Failure To Appear In Court

13/70 Billy Kovach – Probation Violation

14/70 Dequon Breier – Failure To Appear In Court

15/70 Harold Bibson – Failure To Appear In COurt – Inury To Real Property



16/70 Tyler Cobb – Failure To Appear In Court

17/70 Brian Casto – Failure To Appear In Court

18/70 benjamin Brown – Faailure To Appear In Court

19/70 Robert Britt – Probation Violation

20/70 Jennifer Branch – Probation Violatiol



21/70 Khahnondo Alkebulan – Possession Of Marijuana

22/70 Barbara Aiken – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

23/70 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

24/70 Dashawn Ward – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny

25/70 Thomas Williams – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



26/70 Anthony TIllman – Habitual Misdemanor Assault

27/70 Rasheeda Timmons – Misdemeanor Larceny – Nonsupport Child

28/70 Marasha Taylor– Blackmon – Possession Stolen Forearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon

29/70 Uri Small – Misdemeanor Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehivle – Resisitng Public Officer

30/70 Thomas Strahan – Indecent Liberties Student



31/70 William Sweezy – Felony Possession If Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon

32/70 Michael Scott – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

33/70 Arneak Richardson – Possession Stolen Goods– Breaking Or Entering – Felony Larceny

34/70 Juan Carlos Rivera – Assault On A Female

35/70 Darius Sadler – Injury To Personal Property – Assualt On A Female



36/70 Edwardo Rich – Intoxicated And Disruptive

37/70 Gregory Raandall – Larceny By Employee

38/70 Vit Rahlan – Governor’s Warrant

39/70 Chauncee Platt – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Assault On A Female – Fugative : Extradition

40/70 Eric Puryear – Possession Stolen Firearm –



41/70 Brandon Oakley – Second Degree Trespass – Simple Assualt

42/70 Artie Mcduffie – Second Degree Trespass – Failure Provide Proof Of Fare

43/70 Tiarah Mcgee – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card – No Vehicle Insurance

44/70 Tony Nguyen – Driving While License Revoiked – Failure To Stop

45/70 Randolph Mccain – Simple Assault



46/70 Madalina Marge – Identity Theft – Obtaine Property False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument

47/70 Daqavies Mackey – Felony Larceny – Break OrEnter A Motor Vehicle

48/70 Giuseppe Margel – Fugative : Extradition In Other State

49/70 Ryan Luppold – Breaking Or Entering

50/70 Anna Lindsey – Second Degree Trespass



51/70 Andre Lessiter – Obtain Property Fasle Pretense – Identity Theft – Uttering A Forged Instrument

52/70 Kayla Jefferson – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Communicating Threats

53/70 Danuielle Larfranca – Felony Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances – Possession Of Stolen Goods – Carrying Concelaed Weapon

54/70 Nathaniel Jackson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Improper Turn – Carrying Concealed Weapon

55/70 Keyerra Hunsucker – Rpbbery With Dangeous Weapon – Conspiract Robbery Wit Dangerous Weapon



56/70 Keymondre Hall – Larceny Of Motor Vehivle – Larceny Of A Fierarm – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehivle

57/70 Lamariee Harvell – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointung A Gun

58/70 Demont Forete – Assault By Strangualtion – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

59/70 Daisaub Fowler – Expired Inspection Sticker – Driving Not Impaired Revoked

60/70 Travell Ford – Assault Inflicitng Serious Bodily Injury – Attempted First Degree Murder



61/70 Scott Dorsey – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

62/70 Ever Donan – Larceny By Employee

63/70 Gabriel Cunningham – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

64/70 Darrell Digsby – Felony Larceny – Communiction Threats – Simple Assault

65/70 Clark Culbreath – Second Degree Trespass



66/70 Bret Burskirk – Misdemenaor Larceny

67/70 Steven Anderson – Second Degree Trespass

68/70 Pricilla Blackmon – Simple Assualt – Injury To Real Property

69/70 Jaiml Ali – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

70/70 Dwayne Alexander – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Driving While Impaired – Resisitng Public Officer













































































































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, March 1st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.