Gaston County Mugshots March 2nd
Joshua Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation, Other County
James Thompson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Gerald Smith – Habeas Corpus
Bryant Simmons – Assault, Female
Jomonyatta Sanders – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Cocaine, Possess – Marijuana, Possess
Jim Rathbun – Failure to Appear, Felony
German Ramos – Open Cnt MDB:Unfwn Prop Cy:Cty – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control
David Pope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Sherrie Perkins – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Speed, Slow, Impede Traffic
Caitlin Peeler – Probation Violation – Probation Violation, Other County
Johnathan Merchant – Non Support Child Iv D
Amaya Martin – Assault And Battery
Jaqwaylin Lowery – Probation Violation
Don Lawing – Failure To Appear, Felony – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch IV, Possess, Simple
Jason Lasley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Andrea Johnson – Probation Violation
Sara Jackson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jadiea Issac – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer
Chad Hughes – Heroin, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Holloway – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Danile Heafner – Probation Violation
Brian Gregory – Sch II, Possess – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny, Misdmeanor
Elazja Gingles – Heroin, Traffick – Parole Warrant – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – AWDW Government Official
Harmony Frazier – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Lauren Faulks – Failure To Appear, Felony
Jessie Estes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brittany Duran – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Sherry Drumm – Utter Forged Endorsement – Forgery, Endorsement – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Jonathan Deese – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess
Odarius Cole – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property
Joshua Cline – Probation Violation, Other County
Arthur Chandler – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Melvin Caldwell – Failure To Appear, Felony
Aaron Byrd – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch III, Possess – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Deionna Byers – School Attendance Law Violation
Jessica Bush – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
William Bruce – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted
Arneisha Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – AWDWIK – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Injury, Personal Property – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
Avis Armstrong – School Attendance Law Violation
Danny Allen – Habeas Corpus
Christopher Abernathy – Arson, 1st Degree – Break:Enter, Building, Attempt
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, March 2nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.