Gaston County Mugshots March 2nd

1/43 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/43 Joshua Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation, Other County

3/43 James Thompson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/43 Gerald Smith – Habeas Corpus

5/43 Bryant Simmons – Assault, Female



6/43 Jomonyatta Sanders – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Cocaine, Possess – Marijuana, Possess

7/43 Jim Rathbun – Failure to Appear, Felony

8/43 German Ramos – Open Cnt MDB:Unfwn Prop Cy:Cty – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control

9/43 David Pope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/43 Sherrie Perkins – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Speed, Slow, Impede Traffic



11/43 Caitlin Peeler – Probation Violation – Probation Violation, Other County

12/43 Aden Murray – DWI

13/43 Johnathan Merchant – Non Support Child Iv D

14/43 Amaya Martin – Assault And Battery

15/43 Jaqwaylin Lowery – Probation Violation



16/43 Don Lawing – Failure To Appear, Felony – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch IV, Possess, Simple

17/43 Jason Lasley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/43 Andrea Johnson – Probation Violation

19/43 Sara Jackson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/43 Jadiea Issac – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer



21/43 Chad Hughes – Heroin, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/43 Christopher Holloway – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/43 Danile Heafner – Probation Violation

24/43 Brian Gregory – Sch II, Possess – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny, Misdmeanor

25/43 Elazja Gingles – Heroin, Traffick – Parole Warrant – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – AWDW Government Official



26/43 Harmony Frazier – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/43 Lauren Faulks – Failure To Appear, Felony

28/43 Jessie Estes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/43 Brittany Duran – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

30/43 Sherry Drumm – Utter Forged Endorsement – Forgery, Endorsement – Larceny, Misdemeanor



31/43 Jonathan Deese – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess

32/43 Odarius Cole – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property

33/43 Joshua Cline – Probation Violation, Other County

34/43 Arthur Chandler – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

35/43 Melvin Caldwell – Failure To Appear, Felony



36/43 Aaron Byrd – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch III, Possess – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

37/43 Deionna Byers – School Attendance Law Violation

38/43 Jessica Bush – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

39/43 William Bruce – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted

40/43 Arneisha Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – AWDWIK – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Injury, Personal Property – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired



41/43 Avis Armstrong – School Attendance Law Violation

42/43 Danny Allen – Habeas Corpus

43/43 Christopher Abernathy – Arson, 1st Degree – Break:Enter, Building, Attempt























































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, March 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.