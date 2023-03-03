Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 2nd

1/46 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/46 Garret Allison – Parole Violation

3/46 Damerrick Wooten – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Driving While Intoxicated Level 5

4/46 Gervard Weathers – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female

5/46 Aaron Witherpoon – Communication Threats



6/46 Jawnn Walker – Second Degree Trespass

7/46 Pang Vue – Conspire Larceny

8/46 Kevin Vang – -Arceny Motro Vehicle Parts

9/46 Christopher Taylor – Felony Possesison Of Cocaine – Simple Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances

10/46 Casmiro Shiron – Breaking Or Entering



11/46 Unity Simmons – Breaking Or Entering – Resisitng Public Officer

12/46 Avery Shelton – Assault Serious Bodily Injury – Larceny Of A Firearm – Common Law Robbery

13/46 Tamara Ross – Simple Assault

14/46 James Roberson – Sex Offender Residence Violation

15/46 Clint Phillips – Fugitive : Extradition



16/46 Nate Powell – Misdemameanor Larceny – Injury To Personal Property – Resisting Public Officer

17/46 James Raeford – Breaking And Or Entering – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

18/46 Johnne Perkins – Habitual Felon – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

19/46 Julio Perez – Assault On A Government – Injury To Personal Property

20/46 Lenin Oseguera – Assault On A Female



21/46 Justin Nelson – Fugitive:Extradition – Breaking AndEntering – Felony Conspiracy

22/46 Sanchez Nicholson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

23/46 Normandy Ortiz – Assaulty On A Female

24/46 Maxwell Morgan – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Stalking

25/46 Richard Monty – Alcoholic Beverage – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



26/46 Gabriel Mendoza – Driving While Impaired

27/46 Autrail Lewis – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking:Entering

28/46 Mercedes Kennedy – Speeding – No License

29/46 Juan Jazmin – Felony Larceny

30/46 Timothy Huxford – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault – Obtain Property False Pretense



31/46 Jasmine Hoggard – Attention To Obain Property By False Pretense

32/46 Shartece Hoover – Misdemeanor Larceny

33/46 Romon Henderson – Probation Violation

34/46 Tyrice Garlins – Sexual Battery – Second Degree Force Sex – Kidnapping

35/46 Jenai Fewell – Assault By Strangulation



36/46 Travante Givens – Second Degree Trespassing

37/46 Diedre Fergouson – Driving While License Revoked – Speeding – Fail To Stop

38/46 James Evans – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

39/46 FAvian Bowman – Fugitive:Extradition

40/46 Jedarren Blunt – Felony conspiracy



41/46 Michael Blue – Second Degree Kidnapping – Common Law Robbery

42/46 Rodney Baker – Nonsupport Child – Driving While Impaired – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

43/46 Andrew Apostolopoulos – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats

44/46 Marshall Alexander – Intoxicated And Disruptive

45/46 James Alexander – Habiutual Larceny



46/46 Julie Akaho – Larceny By Employee





























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, March 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.