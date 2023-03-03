Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 2nd
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Garret Allison – Parole Violation
Damerrick Wooten – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Driving While Intoxicated Level 5
Gervard Weathers – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female
Aaron Witherpoon – Communication Threats
Jawnn Walker – Second Degree Trespass
Pang Vue – Conspire Larceny
Kevin Vang – -Arceny Motro Vehicle Parts
Christopher Taylor – Felony Possesison Of Cocaine – Simple Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances
Casmiro Shiron – Breaking Or Entering
Unity Simmons – Breaking Or Entering – Resisitng Public Officer
Avery Shelton – Assault Serious Bodily Injury – Larceny Of A Firearm – Common Law Robbery
Tamara Ross – Simple Assault
James Roberson – Sex Offender Residence Violation
Clint Phillips – Fugitive : Extradition
Nate Powell – Misdemameanor Larceny – Injury To Personal Property – Resisting Public Officer
James Raeford – Breaking And Or Entering – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
Johnne Perkins – Habitual Felon – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Julio Perez – Assault On A Government – Injury To Personal Property
Lenin Oseguera – Assault On A Female
Justin Nelson – Fugitive:Extradition – Breaking AndEntering – Felony Conspiracy
Sanchez Nicholson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Normandy Ortiz – Assaulty On A Female
Maxwell Morgan – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Stalking
Richard Monty – Alcoholic Beverage – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Gabriel Mendoza – Driving While Impaired
Autrail Lewis – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking:Entering
Mercedes Kennedy – Speeding – No License
Juan Jazmin – Felony Larceny
Timothy Huxford – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault – Obtain Property False Pretense
Jasmine Hoggard – Attention To Obain Property By False Pretense
Shartece Hoover – Misdemeanor Larceny
Romon Henderson – Probation Violation
Tyrice Garlins – Sexual Battery – Second Degree Force Sex – Kidnapping
Jenai Fewell – Assault By Strangulation
Travante Givens – Second Degree Trespassing
Diedre Fergouson – Driving While License Revoked – Speeding – Fail To Stop
James Evans – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
FAvian Bowman – Fugitive:Extradition
Jedarren Blunt – Felony conspiracy
Michael Blue – Second Degree Kidnapping – Common Law Robbery
Rodney Baker – Nonsupport Child – Driving While Impaired – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Andrew Apostolopoulos – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats
Marshall Alexander – Intoxicated And Disruptive
James Alexander – Habiutual Larceny
Julie Akaho – Larceny By Employee
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, March 2nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.