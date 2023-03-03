Rising’s March Madness Brewery Bracket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – March Madness gets underway later this month, but here on Rising, we’re kicking it off today!

We want you to help us find the best brewery in the area.

Polls are live right now on Twitter, @WCCBNewsRising and linked below.

Vote now!

Polls close on Thursday, March 9th. The Elite Eight will be revealed on Friday the 10th.

Appalachian Mountain Brewing vs. Beech Mountain Brewing

Blowing Rock Brewing Company vs. Catawba Brewing Company

Lake Norman Brewery vs. Old Armor Beer Company

New Sarum Brewing vs. Primal Brewery

Legion Brewing vs. Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Hi-Wire Brewing vs. Heist Brewery

Middle James Brewery vs. Amor Artis Brewing

Legal Remedy Brewing vs. Benford Brewing Company