Gaston County Mugshots March 5th
-
1/24
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/24
Christopher Welch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
3/24
Shamar Blackburn – Habeas Corpus
-
4/24
Kendrall Adams – Assault, Female
-
5/24
David Brandon – Possess Methamphetmine – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
6/24
Patrick Braswell – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Stolen Property – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
7/24
Christopher Clinton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
8/24
Trevian Curry – Resist Public Officer – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
9/24
Xavier Curry – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
10/24
Harvey Ethrdige – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
-
12/24
Bryan Griffis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
13/24
Patrick Guffey – Habitual Larceny – Resist Public Officer
-
14/24
Daniel Heath – Resist Public Officer – Impede Traffic Sit:Stand:Lie – Resist Public Officer
-
15/24
Justin Holman – Stalking
-
-
16/24
Marcus Johnson – Habitual Larceny
-
17/24
Elijah Kent – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
18/24
Jeffrey Ledford – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
19/24
Anthony Lewis – Assault Leo:PO W: Firearm
-
20/24
Roger Newman – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
-
21/24
Jodi Ownsby – Possess Stolen Property – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – A&A DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
22/24
Angela Smothers – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
23/24
Michael Spencer – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Litter, 15-500lbs – Trespass, 1st Degree – Failure To Appeaer, Misdemeanor
-
24/24
Luis Yunga – Sexual Battery
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, March 5th.
#All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.