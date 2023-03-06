Gaston County Mugshots March 5th

1/24 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/24 Christopher Welch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/24 Shamar Blackburn – Habeas Corpus

4/24 Kendrall Adams – Assault, Female

5/24 David Brandon – Possess Methamphetmine – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



6/24 Patrick Braswell – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Stolen Property – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/24 Christopher Clinton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/24 Trevian Curry – Resist Public Officer – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

9/24 Xavier Curry – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

10/24 Harvey Ethrdige – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/24 Daryl Ford – DWI

12/24 Bryan Griffis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/24 Patrick Guffey – Habitual Larceny – Resist Public Officer

14/24 Daniel Heath – Resist Public Officer – Impede Traffic Sit:Stand:Lie – Resist Public Officer

15/24 Justin Holman – Stalking



16/24 Marcus Johnson – Habitual Larceny

17/24 Elijah Kent – Domestic Violence Protection Order

18/24 Jeffrey Ledford – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/24 Anthony Lewis – Assault Leo:PO W: Firearm

20/24 Roger Newman – Trespass, 2nd Degree



21/24 Jodi Ownsby – Possess Stolen Property – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – A&A DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/24 Angela Smothers – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

23/24 Michael Spencer – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Litter, 15-500lbs – Trespass, 1st Degree – Failure To Appeaer, Misdemeanor

24/24 Luis Yunga – Sexual Battery

















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, March 5th.

#All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.