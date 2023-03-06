Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 5th
Demarkius Young – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female
Laquita Gause – Nonsupport Child – Second Degree Trespass
Viktor Zubko – Speeding – DWLR Impaired Rev – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop
Heather Wright – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Rigdon Westervelt – Assault On A Female
Cameron Watson – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
Ethan Ware – Communicating Threats
Jessica Vestal – Trespass On RR Right Of Way
Jesus Tejada – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Corey Stewart – Tresspass – First Degree
Jerome Smith – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Robert Sisk – Mismemeanor Larceny – Simple Possess Sch III CS – Breaking Or Entering
Jorge Rodriguez–Portillo – Assault On A Female
Dennis Pinckney – Attempted Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Caritino Reyes–Sanchez – Driving While Impaired
Brandon Pettice – Interfere Emergency Communication – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment
Mohnish Patel – Driving While Impaired
Michael McKellum – Failure Register Sex Offender
Librado Martinez – Assault On A Female
James Black – Obtain Property False Pretense – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Driving While Impaired
Jerry Love – Cyberstalking – Misdemeanor Stalking
Harrison Lewis – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Darryl Johnson – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Anthony Johnson – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering
Rodney Hopkins – Injury To Personal Property – Habitual Larceny – Injury To Real Property
Laquanda Herron – No Liabilty Insurance – Cancl:Revok:Susp Cetif:Tag – Speeding
Demetree Hardison – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Deanshare Grisson – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats
Juan Escobar – Prearranged Speed Competition – Driving While Impaired
Shaniqua Edwards – Simple Assault
Matthew Deane – Assault On A Female
Brianna Dawson–Edmonds – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Marcus Cunningham – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Drive Left Of Center
Jihad Coleman – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Jose Castro – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Real Property – AWDWIKISI
Rubin Carr – Defrauding Innkeeper
Joseph Capps – DV Protective Order Violation
MIchael Byers – AWDW Serious Injury
Alicia Belt – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Marquez Alexander – Misdemeanor Larceny
Eduardo Alejandro – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Wilhelm Alejandro-Cordero – No Liability – DWLR Impaired Rev
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, March 5th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.