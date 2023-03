CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A celebration of life service for former Carolina Panthers founder Jerry Richardson has been set for March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The service will be livestreamed for the public.

Richardson died on March 01, 2023 at his home in Charlotte.

