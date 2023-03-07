Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 6th
-
1/57
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/57
Ceano White – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
3/57
Gilbert Wilson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
4/57
Antonio Wilson – Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle
-
5/57
Chris Tolden – Flee:Elude Arrest
-
-
6/57
Cornelius Sturdivant – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
7/57
Shanedra Stone – Simple Assault
-
8/57
Andre Stewart – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
-
9/57
Kyrell Stephens – Driving While Impaired
-
10/57
Byron Speech – Driving While Impaired – Communicating Threats – Assault By Strangulation
-
-
11/57
Darryl Smith – Flee:Elude Arrest
-
12/57
Darnell Simms – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats
-
13/57
Unity Simmons – Breaking Or Entering
-
14/57
Rodney Simmons – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
15/57
Destiny Rorie – Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage
-
-
16/57
Calvin Robinson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Habitual Felon
-
17/57
Nakia Rivers – Conspiracy – Felony
-
18/57
Courtney Redfearn – CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
19/57
Antonio Ray – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
20/57
Hakeem Ratcliffe – Going Armed To The Terror Of The People – Resisting Public Officer
-
-
21/57
Lamont Patterson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
22/57
Mark Mills – DV Protective Order Violation – Injury To Personal Property
-
23/57
Pertz Mclean – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
24/57
Gavin Mclean – Communicating Threats
-
25/57
Jose Martinez–Ventura – Driving While Impaired
-
-
26/57
Kyle Martin – Conspiracy – Felony
-
27/57
Alexus Lowery – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam – No Operator’s License – Resisting Public Officer
-
28/57
Thomas Lee – Communicating Threats
-
29/57
Tacaree Kee – Identity Theft – Att To Obtain Property By False Pretense
-
30/57
Travis Johnson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
-
31/57
Rafeal Holyfield – DV Protective Order Violation
-
32/57
Terence Holmes – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz
-
33/57
Taylor Hillman – Simple Assault
-
34/57
Eduardo Herrera – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam
-
35/57
Alejandro Hernandez–Cruz – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
-
36/57
Antonio Harrison – Embezzlement
-
37/57
Patricia Harris – Trespass–First Degree
-
38/57
Taylor Harding – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
39/57
Bryson Glaspy – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
40/57
Alexis Franz – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Expired Inspection Sticker
-
-
41/57
Khalil Ellison – Resisiting Public Officer – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay
-
42/57
William Dillion – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Operate Veh No Ins
-
43/57
David Dicks – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
44/57
Clifton Coyle – Injury To Personal Property
-
45/57
Charlie Coleman – Driving While Impaired – Nonsupport Child – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
-
46/57
Kenneth Cathcart – Accessory After The Fact Of Felony
-
47/57
David Carpenter – Domestic Crim Trespass – Assault On A Female
-
48/57
Zion Brown – Murder – First Degree – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
49/57
Joseph Capps – DV Protective Order Violation
-
50/57
Sheldon Brown – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop– Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Damage Property – Free Text
-
-
51/57
Jamel Boyd – Assault On A Female
-
52/57
Gary Boyd – Second Degree Trespass – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering
-
53/57
Joshua Blount – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon
-
54/57
Tyrone Beard – FUGITIVE:EXTRADITION OTHER STATE – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer
-
55/57
Jennifer Atwell – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
56/57
Josue Alpirez–Ambrocio – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Operate Veh No Ins
-
57/57
Keana Alexander – Felony Larceny – Conspiracy – Felony
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, March 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.