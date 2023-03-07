Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 6th

1/57 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/57 Ceano White – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

3/57 Gilbert Wilson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

4/57 Antonio Wilson – Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle

5/57 Chris Tolden – Flee:Elude Arrest



6/57 Cornelius Sturdivant – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

7/57 Shanedra Stone – Simple Assault

8/57 Andre Stewart – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

9/57 Kyrell Stephens – Driving While Impaired

10/57 Byron Speech – Driving While Impaired – Communicating Threats – Assault By Strangulation



11/57 Darryl Smith – Flee:Elude Arrest

12/57 Darnell Simms – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats

13/57 Unity Simmons – Breaking Or Entering

14/57 Rodney Simmons – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

15/57 Destiny Rorie – Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage



16/57 Calvin Robinson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Habitual Felon

17/57 Nakia Rivers – Conspiracy – Felony

18/57 Courtney Redfearn – CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

19/57 Antonio Ray – Obtain Property False Pretense

20/57 Hakeem Ratcliffe – Going Armed To The Terror Of The People – Resisting Public Officer



21/57 Lamont Patterson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

22/57 Mark Mills – DV Protective Order Violation – Injury To Personal Property

23/57 Pertz Mclean – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

24/57 Gavin Mclean – Communicating Threats

25/57 Jose Martinez–Ventura – Driving While Impaired



26/57 Kyle Martin – Conspiracy – Felony

27/57 Alexus Lowery – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam – No Operator’s License – Resisting Public Officer

28/57 Thomas Lee – Communicating Threats

29/57 Tacaree Kee – Identity Theft – Att To Obtain Property By False Pretense

30/57 Travis Johnson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



31/57 Rafeal Holyfield – DV Protective Order Violation

32/57 Terence Holmes – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz

33/57 Taylor Hillman – Simple Assault

34/57 Eduardo Herrera – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam

35/57 Alejandro Hernandez–Cruz – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fugitive:Extradition Other State



36/57 Antonio Harrison – Embezzlement

37/57 Patricia Harris – Trespass–First Degree

38/57 Taylor Harding – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

39/57 Bryson Glaspy – Carrying Concealed Weapon

40/57 Alexis Franz – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Expired Inspection Sticker



41/57 Khalil Ellison – Resisiting Public Officer – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay

42/57 William Dillion – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Operate Veh No Ins

43/57 David Dicks – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

44/57 Clifton Coyle – Injury To Personal Property

45/57 Charlie Coleman – Driving While Impaired – Nonsupport Child – Probation Violation – Out Of County



46/57 Kenneth Cathcart – Accessory After The Fact Of Felony

47/57 David Carpenter – Domestic Crim Trespass – Assault On A Female

48/57 Zion Brown – Murder – First Degree – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

49/57 Joseph Capps – DV Protective Order Violation

50/57 Sheldon Brown – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop– Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Damage Property – Free Text



51/57 Jamel Boyd – Assault On A Female

52/57 Gary Boyd – Second Degree Trespass – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering

53/57 Joshua Blount – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon

54/57 Tyrone Beard – FUGITIVE:EXTRADITION OTHER STATE – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer

55/57 Jennifer Atwell – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



56/57 Josue Alpirez–Ambrocio – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Operate Veh No Ins

57/57 Keana Alexander – Felony Larceny – Conspiracy – Felony



















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, March 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.