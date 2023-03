Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 7th

1/33 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/33 Kyle Martin – Parole Violation

3/33 Marod Cloud – Parole Violation

4/33 Anthony Williams – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

5/33 Michaela Williams – Felony Possession Schedule Controlles Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



6/33 Defforest Wentz – Misdemeanor Larceny

7/33 Porsha Tribble – Second Degree Trespass – Resisiting Public Officer

8/33 Jasmine Thomas – Misdemeanor Larceny

9/33 Rebecca Tischler – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property

10/33 Justin Terry – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny



11/33 Ronald Smith – Assault On A Female

12/33 Deandra Sherril – Second Degree Tresspass

13/33 Osaze Salesman – Posssession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Marijuana

14/33 Tim Richardson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking Entering

15/33 Michael Pearsall – Assault By Strangulation



16/33 Eddricka Miller – Simple Assault

17/33 Jaquece Newport – Second Degree Trespass – Resisitng Public Officer – Urinate In Public : Deficate In Public

18/33 Kenia Matute–Zavala – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

19/33 Denboaz Jordan – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats – Misdemeanor Injury To Personal Poperty

20/33 Anthony Hampton – Second Degree Tresspass – Communicating Threats



21/33 John Harrison – Second Degree Trespass – Injury To Real Property

22/33 Anthony Henderson – Flee:Elude Arresy – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisitng Public Officer

23/33 Xavier Farmer – Attempted Common Law Robbery

24/33 Briana Davis – Simple Assault

25/33 Deonte Davis – Possession Of Cocaine – Maintaining Controlled Substances – Fugitive : Extradtion Other State



26/33 Shun Diggs – Assault On A Goverment Official

27/33 Sharparis Cook – Simple Assault

28/33 Corinne Cherry – Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Subtances

29/33 Kemasea Brookins – Communicating Threats

30/33 Joe Brown – Habitual Larcney



31/33 Jessica CArr – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

32/33 Anthony Andrews – Robbery With Dangers Weapon – Malicious conduct by prisoner

33/33 Katia Alvarez – Conspiracy–Armed Robbery Business : Person



































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from March 7th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.