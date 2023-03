Body of Missing Union County Woman Found in Jackson County, NC

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a missing woman has been found in the North Carolina mountains.

Union County deputies were notified earlier this week by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that a deceased woman was found within their jurisdiction. The woman was identified as 37-year-old Alison Thomas. Thomas was last seen on February 13, 2023 on Flint Ridge Road. Union County deputies say they began investigating her disappearance when it was reported to their office on February 17, 2023.

Family members and detectives conducted several ground searches after Thomas was reported missing.

Officials say a homicide investigation is now underway.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to try and find out who is responsible for the death of Alison Thomas.

Anyone with tips or information about this case is asked to call the UCSO, Union County Crime Stoppers, or submit tips through the UCSO’s free smartphone application. Anyone providing information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward.