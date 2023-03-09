Gaston County Mugshots March 8th

1/29 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/29 Amante Campbell – Assault, Female

3/29 Samuel Young – Habeas Corpus

4/29 Spencer Woods – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

5/29 Zachary Wallace – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Speed, Exceed Limit > 15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Seat Belt, Driver



6/29 Kimberly Tilley – Larceny, Misdemeanor

7/29 Gene Surratt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer

8/29 Paulina Starnes – AWDW – Assault, Child Under 12

9/29 Shannon Soto – Larceny, Misdemeanor

10/29 Joshua Sharpe – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off



11/29 Robert Reid – Habeas Corpus

12/29 Calib Odom – Failure To Appear, Felony

13/29 James Mosteller – Probation Violation

14/29 Wesley Melton – Assault, Female – Resist Public Officer

15/29 Emreeka Matthews – Assault, Simple



16/29 Jeffrey Lowery – Possess Methamphetamine – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer

17/29 Michael Lowe – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer – Financial Identity Fraud

18/29 Brian Love – Assault, Female

19/29 Angel Lawson – Larceny, Employee

20/29 Robert Kennedy – Aid And Abet – DWLR Not Impaired Rev



21/29 Sharenea Houser – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/29 Steven Henson – Probation Violation – Obtain Property False Pretense – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile

23/29 Trent Hazelton – Probation Violation

24/29 George Hager – Heroin, Possess

25/29 Mandy Crump – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny, Misdemeanor



26/29 Antwan Cobb – Probation Violation

27/29 Imaree Burris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/29 Recoe Brown – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/29 Frankie Branch – Forgery, Endorsement – Utter, Attempt – Forgery



























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, March 8th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.