Gaston County Mugshots March 8th
1/29
Gaston-County-Mugshots
2/29
Amante Campbell – Assault, Female
3/29
Samuel Young – Habeas Corpus
4/29
Spencer Woods – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
5/29
Zachary Wallace – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Speed, Exceed Limit > 15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Seat Belt, Driver
6/29
Kimberly Tilley – Larceny, Misdemeanor
7/29
Gene Surratt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer
8/29
Paulina Starnes – AWDW – Assault, Child Under 12
9/29
Shannon Soto – Larceny, Misdemeanor
10/29
Joshua Sharpe – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off
11/29
Robert Reid – Habeas Corpus
12/29
Calib Odom – Failure To Appear, Felony
13/29
James Mosteller – Probation Violation
14/29
Wesley Melton – Assault, Female – Resist Public Officer
15/29
Emreeka Matthews – Assault, Simple
16/29
Jeffrey Lowery – Possess Methamphetamine – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer
17/29
Michael Lowe – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer – Financial Identity Fraud
18/29
Brian Love – Assault, Female
19/29
Angel Lawson – Larceny, Employee
20/29
Robert Kennedy – Aid And Abet – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
21/29
Sharenea Houser – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
22/29
Steven Henson – Probation Violation – Obtain Property False Pretense – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile
23/29
Trent Hazelton – Probation Violation
24/29
George Hager – Heroin, Possess
25/29
Mandy Crump – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny, Misdemeanor
26/29
Antwan Cobb – Probation Violation
27/29
Imaree Burris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
28/29
Recoe Brown – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
29/29
Frankie Branch – Forgery, Endorsement – Utter, Attempt – Forgery
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, March 8th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.