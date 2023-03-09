Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 8th

1/43 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/43 Louse Agnew – Non Support Of Child

3/43 Jerimiah Yates – Governer’s Warrant

4/43 Melvin Warren – Second Degree Trespass

5/43 Zykeria Truesdale – Driving While Imapired



6/43 Keyanah Thomas – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Reckless Driving To Endanger

7/43 Andre Stewart – Breaking and or Entering – Larceny

8/43 Jennifer Stone – Embezzlement

9/43 Kaleb Sturdivant – Assault By Strangualtion – Second Degree Kidnapping – Misdemeanor – Battery Of Unborn Child

10/43 Fitzgerald Stevenson – Larceny Or Motor Vehicle – Driving While License Revoked – Driving While License Plate Displayed



11/43 Makayla Springs – Misdemeanor Larceny

12/43 Michael Oliver – Possession Of Stolen Goods

13/43 Nasir Nelsom – Carrying Concealed Weapon

14/43 Ahmed Mohamed – Burning Personal Property

15/43 DAniel Mccorkle – Attempted To Break / Enter Building – Resisting Public Officer



16/43 Salvador Lopez – Assault On A Female

17/43 Marvin Matamoros – Discharge Weapon Occupied property

18/43 Christian MAynez – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Civil Revocation Of Drivers License

19/43 Daniel Lopez – Driving While Impaired

20/43 Anastacia Lebedieva – Second Degree Trespass



21/43 Tanya Jackson – Misdemeanor Larceny

22/43 Naffife Janlett – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

23/43 Anthony Harrison – Simple Possession – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

24/43 Quitmon Glenn – Drivign while License REvoked – Carrying Concelaed Weapon – Drive Without Rear Lamps

25/43 Joshua Guzman – Resisiting Public Officer – Assault On A Government Official



26/43 Douglas Gledhill – Identitiy Theft – Financial Transaction Card Fraud – Misdemeanor Larceny

27/43 Hakeem Gittens – Possession Stolen Firearm – Possession Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon

28/43 Leonard Garlins – Governer’s Warrant

29/43 Kavion Dunham – Attempted First Degree Murder

30/43 Otis Forney – Domestic Protrctive Order Violation



31/43 Phillip Gainey – Assault By Pointing A gun – Discharge Firearm In City – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

32/43 Spencer Duncan – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

33/43 Thomas Cohen – Second Degree Trespass

34/43 Sharnice Crowe – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

35/43 Joseph Cruz – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



36/43 Franklin Chisholm – Break or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

37/43 Shanute Burchett – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

38/43 Dyshaune Boyd – Possession Of Marijuana

39/43 Darnell Austin – Probation Violation

40/43 Kerim Annaagurbnov – Identitiy Theft – Finanacial Card Theft



41/43 Troy Alexander – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances – Carrying Concealed Weapon

42/43 Shatasha Alexander – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On Government Official

43/43 Carlos Adams – Obtain Property By False Pretense























































































* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.