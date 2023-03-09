Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 8th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Louse Agnew – Non Support Of Child
Jerimiah Yates – Governer’s Warrant
Melvin Warren – Second Degree Trespass
Zykeria Truesdale – Driving While Imapired
Keyanah Thomas – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Andre Stewart – Breaking and or Entering – Larceny
Jennifer Stone – Embezzlement
Kaleb Sturdivant – Assault By Strangualtion – Second Degree Kidnapping – Misdemeanor – Battery Of Unborn Child
Fitzgerald Stevenson – Larceny Or Motor Vehicle – Driving While License Revoked – Driving While License Plate Displayed
Makayla Springs – Misdemeanor Larceny
Michael Oliver – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Nasir Nelsom – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Ahmed Mohamed – Burning Personal Property
DAniel Mccorkle – Attempted To Break / Enter Building – Resisting Public Officer
Salvador Lopez – Assault On A Female
Marvin Matamoros – Discharge Weapon Occupied property
Christian MAynez – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Civil Revocation Of Drivers License
Daniel Lopez – Driving While Impaired
Anastacia Lebedieva – Second Degree Trespass
Tanya Jackson – Misdemeanor Larceny
Naffife Janlett – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Anthony Harrison – Simple Possession – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Quitmon Glenn – Drivign while License REvoked – Carrying Concelaed Weapon – Drive Without Rear Lamps
Joshua Guzman – Resisiting Public Officer – Assault On A Government Official
Douglas Gledhill – Identitiy Theft – Financial Transaction Card Fraud – Misdemeanor Larceny
Hakeem Gittens – Possession Stolen Firearm – Possession Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Leonard Garlins – Governer’s Warrant
Kavion Dunham – Attempted First Degree Murder
Otis Forney – Domestic Protrctive Order Violation
Phillip Gainey – Assault By Pointing A gun – Discharge Firearm In City – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Spencer Duncan – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances
Thomas Cohen – Second Degree Trespass
Sharnice Crowe – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Joseph Cruz – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Franklin Chisholm – Break or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Shanute Burchett – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Dyshaune Boyd – Possession Of Marijuana
Darnell Austin – Probation Violation
Kerim Annaagurbnov – Identitiy Theft – Finanacial Card Theft
Troy Alexander – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Shatasha Alexander – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On Government Official
Carlos Adams – Obtain Property By False Pretense
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, March 8th
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.