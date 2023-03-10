Gaston County Mugshots March 9th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Alicia Pitts – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Andy Welch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Gary Tracey – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Robert Torbush – Larceny, Firearm
Carol Swanson – Probation Violation
Kimberly Starnes – Assault, Simple
Brandon Springs – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev
Marie Owens – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Marijuana, Possess – Insurance, Operate Veh, No Liability – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
Jerry Orrell – Heroin, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Felony
Darian Murray – Probation Violation, Other County
Jaquavious Mungro – Larceny, Firearm – Threat, Communicate
Jessica McCully – Probation Violation
Kimberly Mason – Probation Violation, Other County
O’Keefe Locke – Sch II, Possess W: Manuf:Sell:Del
Cedric Lewis – Probation Violation
Jordan Ledford – Parole Warrant
Charles Howard – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Resist Public Officer – License, No Operators
Tyler Hamman – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Timothy Goode – Failure To Appeaer, Misdemeanor
Quonisha Friday – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Chandler Evans – Probation Violation, Other County
Casey Ellis – Probation Violation
Rachel Causby – Possess Methamphetamine
Marcus Carter – Probation Violation – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Parole Warrant
Joseph Bridges – Probation Violation
Lucky Beeler – Vehicle, Possess Stolen – Fict:Alt Title: Reg Card:Tag
Kia Bailey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Donald Arthurs – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Danny Allen – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, March 9th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.