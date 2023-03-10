Gaston County Mugshots March 9th

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Alicia Pitts – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

3/31 Andy Welch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/31 Gary Tracey – Larceny, Misdemeanor

5/31 Robert Torbush – Larceny, Firearm



6/31 Carol Swanson – Probation Violation

7/31 Kimberly Starnes – Assault, Simple

8/31 Brandon Springs – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev

9/31 Marie Owens – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Marijuana, Possess – Insurance, Operate Veh, No Liability – Reckless Driving, To Endanger

10/31 Jerry Orrell – Heroin, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Felony



11/31 Darian Murray – Probation Violation, Other County

12/31 Jaquavious Mungro – Larceny, Firearm – Threat, Communicate

13/31 Jessica McCully – Probation Violation

14/31 Kimberly Mason – Probation Violation, Other County

15/31 O’Keefe Locke – Sch II, Possess W: Manuf:Sell:Del



16/31 Cedric Lewis – Probation Violation

17/31 Jordan Ledford – Parole Warrant

18/31 Charles Howard – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Resist Public Officer – License, No Operators

19/31 Tyler Hamman – Domestic Violence Protection Order

20/31 Timothy Goode – Failure To Appeaer, Misdemeanor



21/31 Quonisha Friday – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/31 Chandler Evans – Probation Violation, Other County

23/31 Casey Ellis – Probation Violation

24/31 David Cole – DWI

25/31 Rachel Causby – Possess Methamphetamine



26/31 Marcus Carter – Probation Violation – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Parole Warrant

27/31 Joseph Bridges – Probation Violation

28/31 Lucky Beeler – Vehicle, Possess Stolen – Fict:Alt Title: Reg Card:Tag

29/31 Kia Bailey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/31 Donald Arthurs – Trespass, 2nd Degree



31/31 Danny Allen – Habeas Corpus































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, March 9th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.