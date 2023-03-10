Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 9th
-
1/67
Mecklenburg county mugshots
-
2/67
Desean Young – Assault By Strangulation – Battery Of Unborn Child – Communicating Threats
-
3/67
LArell Williams – Felony Larceny
-
4/67
Quadarrius Willoughby – Speeding – Reckless driving – Carrying Concelaed Weapon
-
5/67
Hai Thach – Second Degree Trespass – Attempted Break / Enter Motor Vehicle
-
-
6/67
Christopher Stephens – Second Degree Trespass
-
7/67
Tyshan Springs – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
8/67
Shykim Smith – Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transactional Card Fraud – Felony Conspiracy
-
9/67
Kerie Smith– Probation Violation
-
10/67
Johnny Smith – Possess Drug Paraphernlia – Possession Of Meth
-
-
11/67
Malik Sifford – Speeding – Reckless Driving
-
12/67
Jonathan Sigmon – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Larceny After Break / Enter
-
13/67
Stephen Repak – Driving While Impaired
-
14/67
Ryan Rivers – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter
-
15/67
Donta Robinson – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
16/67
Ijeoma Osuagu – Assault On A Female – Indecent Exposure Second Degree Trespass
-
17/67
George Mackey – Domestic Protective Order Violation
-
18/67
Andrew Mcanulty – Driving While Impaired
-
19/67
Rodney Lyons – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisiting Public Officers
-
20/67
Kenoal Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
21/67
Andrew Johnson – Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Controlled Substances at Child Center
-
22/67
Isreal Grant – Felony Possession Marijuana
-
23/67
Arnold Guardado – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery – Assault Wtih Serious Bodily Injury
-
24/67
Layota Jennings – Financial Transaction Card Fraud – Misdemeanor
-
25/67
Fenta Gill – Communication Threats
-
-
26/67
Terrell Dove – Felony Possession Marijuana – Assault By Strangulation
-
27/67
Lenders Dail – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
28/67
Lionel Delava – Common Law Robbery – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
29/67
Jennifer Chewing – Second Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
30/67
Marquavius Black – Trafficking Cocaine
-
-
31/67
Ricky Vritt – Felony Larceny
-
32/67
Tristan Carr – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Conspire To Breaking and Entering Felonly Larceny
-
33/67
Markeisha Bell – Second Degree Trespass
-
34/67
Marcus Adams – Assault By Stangulation – Assault On Campus Police Officer – Resisting Public officer
-
35/67
Marcus Adams – Assault By Stangulation – Assault On Campus Police Officer – Resisting Public officer
-
-
36/67
Markeisha Bell – Second Degree Trespass
-
37/67
Tristan Carr – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Conspire To Breaking and Entering Felonly Larceny
-
38/67
Ricky Vritt – Felony Larceny
-
39/67
Marquavius Black – Trafficking Cocaine
-
40/67
Jennifer Chewing – Second Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
41/67
Lionel Delava – Common Law Robbery – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
42/67
Lenders Dail – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
43/67
Terrell Dove – Felony Possession Marijuana – Assault By Strangulation
-
44/67
Fenta Gill – Communication Threats
-
45/67
Layota Jennings – Financial Transaction Card Fraud – Misdemeanor
-
-
46/67
Arnold Guardado – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery – Assault Wtih Serious Bodily Injury
-
47/67
Isreal Grant – Felony Possession Marijuana
-
48/67
Andrew Johnson – Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Controlled Substances at Child Center
-
49/67
Kenoal Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
50/67
Rodney Lyons – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisiting Public Officers
-
-
51/67
Andrew Mcanulty – Driving While Impaired
-
52/67
George Mackey – Domestic Protective Order Violation
-
53/67
Ijeoma Osuagu – Assault On A Female – Indecent Exposure Second Degree Trespass
-
54/67
Donta Robinson – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
-
55/67
Ryan Rivers – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter
-
-
56/67
Stephen Repak – Driving While Impaired
-
57/67
Jonathan Sigmon – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Larceny After Break / Enter
-
58/67
Malik Sifford – Speeding – Reckless Driving
-
59/67
Johnny Smith – Possess Drug Paraphernlia – Possession Of Meth
-
60/67
Kerie Smith– Probation Violation
-
-
61/67
Shykim Smith – Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transactional Card Fraud – Felony Conspiracy
-
62/67
Tyshan Springs – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
63/67
Christopher Stephens – Second Degree Trespass
-
64/67
Hai Thach – Second Degree Trespass – Attempted Break / Enter Motor Vehicle
-
65/67
Quadarrius Willoughby – Speeding – Reckless driving – Carrying Concelaed Weapon
-
-
66/67
LArell Williams – Felony Larceny
-
67/67
Desean Young – Assault By Strangulation – Battery Of Unborn Child – Communicating Threats
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, March 9th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.