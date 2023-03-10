Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 9th

1/67 Mecklenburg county mugshots

2/67 Desean Young – Assault By Strangulation – Battery Of Unborn Child – Communicating Threats

3/67 LArell Williams – Felony Larceny

4/67 Quadarrius Willoughby – Speeding – Reckless driving – Carrying Concelaed Weapon

5/67 Hai Thach – Second Degree Trespass – Attempted Break / Enter Motor Vehicle



6/67 Christopher Stephens – Second Degree Trespass

7/67 Tyshan Springs – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

8/67 Shykim Smith – Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transactional Card Fraud – Felony Conspiracy

9/67 Kerie Smith– Probation Violation

10/67 Johnny Smith – Possess Drug Paraphernlia – Possession Of Meth



11/67 Malik Sifford – Speeding – Reckless Driving

12/67 Jonathan Sigmon – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Larceny After Break / Enter

13/67 Stephen Repak – Driving While Impaired

14/67 Ryan Rivers – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter

15/67 Donta Robinson – Possession Drug Paraphernalia



16/67 Ijeoma Osuagu – Assault On A Female – Indecent Exposure Second Degree Trespass

17/67 George Mackey – Domestic Protective Order Violation

18/67 Andrew Mcanulty – Driving While Impaired

19/67 Rodney Lyons – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisiting Public Officers

20/67 Kenoal Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny



21/67 Andrew Johnson – Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Controlled Substances at Child Center

22/67 Isreal Grant – Felony Possession Marijuana

23/67 Arnold Guardado – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery – Assault Wtih Serious Bodily Injury

24/67 Layota Jennings – Financial Transaction Card Fraud – Misdemeanor

25/67 Fenta Gill – Communication Threats



26/67 Terrell Dove – Felony Possession Marijuana – Assault By Strangulation

27/67 Lenders Dail – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon

28/67 Lionel Delava – Common Law Robbery – Obtain Property False Pretense

29/67 Jennifer Chewing – Second Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny

30/67 Marquavius Black – Trafficking Cocaine



31/67 Ricky Vritt – Felony Larceny

32/67 Tristan Carr – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Conspire To Breaking and Entering Felonly Larceny

33/67 Markeisha Bell – Second Degree Trespass

34/67 Marcus Adams – Assault By Stangulation – Assault On Campus Police Officer – Resisting Public officer

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, March 9th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.