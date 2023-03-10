Police Trying To Identify Statesville Bank Robbery Suspect

1/2

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say they are trying to find the man that is responsible for robbing a Statesville bank on Friday.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Bank of America on E. Broad Street. Police say a man went inside the bank, said he had a gun and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amound of money.

The suspect is described as being a white male, 5’10, medium build, brown hair and around 30-40 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, eyeglasses, a tan or gray collared polo shirt with a black undershirt and dark colored pants. Police say the suspect is possibly driving a 2010-2018 dark blue Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or crime is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at (704) 878-3406.