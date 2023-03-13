Gaston County Mugshots March 12th
Uri Watson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Speed, Exceed Safe – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag
Rebecca Walsh – Possess, Prison:Jail – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Samuel Usery – Murder, Second Degree
Ethan Sanchez – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Attempted – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Resist Public Officer – DWLR Impaired Rev – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren
Javier Montalvocardenas – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dominique Moffett – DWI – Registration Plate: Card, Expired
Nicole Millenovich – Larceny, Employee
Dawson McTaggart – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer
Racheal Lowery – Sch II, Possess – DWI – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Gwendolyn Lane – Obtain Property False Pretense – Utter Forged Instrument – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Charles Human – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Assault, Simple – Assaut, Governement Official
Thomas Helms – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer – Possess, Prison:Jail
Jeremy Grigg – Possess Stolen Firearm – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Marijuana, Possess – License, No Operators – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Esgar Estrada–Soto – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Paul Davis – DWI – Speed, Failure To Reduce
Matthew Bryant – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Parole Warrant
Angel Barahona – Assault, Female – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, March 12th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.