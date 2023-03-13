Gaston County Mugshots March 12th

1/19 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/19 Uri Watson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Speed, Exceed Safe – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag

3/19 Rebecca Walsh – Possess, Prison:Jail – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

4/19 Samuel Usery – Murder, Second Degree

5/19 Ethan Sanchez – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Attempted – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Resist Public Officer – DWLR Impaired Rev – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren



6/19 Isaiah Phifer – DWI

7/19 Javier Montalvocardenas – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/19 Dominique Moffett – DWI – Registration Plate: Card, Expired

9/19 Nicole Millenovich – Larceny, Employee

10/19 Dawson McTaggart – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer



11/19 Racheal Lowery – Sch II, Possess – DWI – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

12/19 Gwendolyn Lane – Obtain Property False Pretense – Utter Forged Instrument – Larceny, Misdemeanor

13/19 Charles Human – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Assault, Simple – Assaut, Governement Official

14/19 Thomas Helms – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer – Possess, Prison:Jail

15/19 Jeremy Grigg – Possess Stolen Firearm – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Marijuana, Possess – License, No Operators – Firearm, Possess, Felon



16/19 Esgar Estrada–Soto – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Fail Maintain Lane Control

17/19 Paul Davis – DWI – Speed, Failure To Reduce

18/19 Matthew Bryant – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Parole Warrant

19/19 Angel Barahona – Assault, Female – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor







































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, March 12th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.