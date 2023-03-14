Gaston County Mugshots March 13th
-
1/33
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/33
Lamont Wooden – Assault, Female
-
3/33
Sandra Zavala – AWDWIKISI
-
4/33
Joshua Worthy – Larceny, Employee – Conspiracy – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
5/33
Aaliyah Thorne – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
6/33
Crystal Stone – Shoplifting:Concealed Goods
-
7/33
James Sisk – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Marijuana, Possess – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
9/33
William Sadler – Disorderly Conduct
-
10/33
Luis Rojas–Cardoso – Probation Violation – Immigration
-
-
11/33
Roger Perkins – Habeas Corpus
-
12/33
Tyler Nabers – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
13/33
Julia Mitchum – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
14/33
Christine Love – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
15/33
Corey Lackey – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
16/33
Craig Knight – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
17/33
Harold Johnson – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control
-
18/33
Dwight Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
19/33
Michael Ekard – Habeas Corpus
-
20/33
Ryan Dunn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
21/33
Alex Demetro – Habitual Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense – Resist Public Officer – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Parole Warrant
-
22/33
Bobby Davis – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
23/33
Ralph Bruce – Assault, Simple
-
24/33
Brandon Boyer – Habeas Corpus
-
25/33
Steven Boyce – Assault, Female
-
-
26/33
Souksakhone Bourommavong – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
27/33
Blaire Black – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
28/33
Reginald Belk – Possess Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle
-
29/33
Misty Bass – Possess Methamphetamine – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
-
30/33
Ronald Bailey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
31/33
Zachary Averill – Kidnapping, Second Degree – Break:Enter – Assault, Female
-
32/33
Bryan Abee – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
33/33
Jessica Alfred – Possess Methamaphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Habitual Larceny – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea Ct Compo – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, March 13th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.