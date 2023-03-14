Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 13th

1/61 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/61 Keith Williams – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

3/61 Juan Zarate – No Operator’s License – Operate Veh No Ins – Reckless Driving To Endanger

4/61 Cedric Watts – Driving While Impaired

5/61 Justin Watson – Driving While Impaired



6/61 Tyhe Warren – Driving While Impaired – Open Cnt MBV:Unfwn Prop Cy:Cty – Expired Registration Card:Tag

7/61 Joel Vasquez–Gonzalez – Third Deg Sex Expoit Minor

8/61 Allan Trujillo – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

9/61 Rayfield Taylor – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering

10/61 Davon Taylor – Probation Violation



11/61 Alexander Tabor – City:Town Violation

12/61 Jamil Stafford – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

13/61 Derrick Smith – Expired Registration Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

14/61 Jequan Sloan – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

15/61 Maura Rigney – Driving While Impaired



16/61 Joel Puckett – Possess Methamphetamine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

17/61 Jaquez Portlock – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw – Injury To Personal Property – Injury To Real Property

18/61 Jesse Piscitelli – Speeding – DWLR Impaired Rev

19/61 Billy Painter – Nonsupport Child

20/61 Michael Overton – Second Degree Trespass



21/61 Joshua Noble – Driving While Impaired – Assault Govt Official:Emply

22/61 Alonzo Moore – Misdmeanor Child Abuse

23/61 Jonathan Montgomery – Neg Child Abuse–Ser Bod Inj

24/61 Rakeem Moffett – Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female

25/61 Harrison Miles – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam



26/61 Cleveland McGill – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

27/61 Nekita Mauney – Misdemeanor Larceny

28/61 Amanda Massenburg – Assault And Battery – Misdemeanor Stalking

29/61 Robert Mackey – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fictitious Information To Officer

30/61 Zachary Leto – Assault On A Female



31/61 Tina Lee – Fel Serious Injury By Vehicle

32/61 Demontrey King – Felony Larceny – Larc Merchant Emergency Door – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

33/61 Deion Joseph – C:S–Sch II–Possess–Other – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

34/61 Ricky Jones – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail To Wear Seat Belt–Driver – Resisting Public Officer

35/61 Rachel Johnson – Simple Assault



36/61 Jazzmin Johnson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

37/61 Calvin Johnson – Assault On A Female

38/61 Trajar Jeter – Battery Of Unborn Child – False Imprisonment – Assault On A Female

39/61 Dominique Jenkins – Disclose Private Images:Adult

40/61 Abriecyus Howard – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Speeding – No Operator’s License



41/61 James Hines – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny

42/61 Brett Hicks – Larceny By Changing Price Tag

43/61 Donnell Harris – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Eludde Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Vehicle

44/61 Joanne Hall – Simple Assault

45/61 Antonio Guy – Misuse Of 911 System – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle



46/61 Jaqualla Grier – Misdemeanor Conspiracy

47/61 Luis Gomez–Martinez – Driving While Impaired

48/61 Brian Daren – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Alter:Remove Gun Serial Number

49/61 Joey Curlee – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop

50/61 Jonathan Cole – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Assault Govt Official:Emply



51/61 Billy Cochran – Breaking Or Entering

52/61 Erik Hernandez–Chacon – DV Protective Order Violation

53/61 Gloria Buckhalter – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

54/61 Torri Brown – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Burglary – First Degree

55/61 Kyre Broadway – Assault On A Female



56/61 Josh Blackburn – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy

57/61 Joseph Baucom – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

58/61 David Ardrey – Assault By Stragulation – Second Degree Force Sex Off – Assault On A Female

59/61 Cody Anderson – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

60/61 Robert Alexander – DWLR Not Impaired Rev



61/61 Valare Adams – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property



























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, March 13th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.