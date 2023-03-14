Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 13th
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
Keith Williams – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
Juan Zarate – No Operator’s License – Operate Veh No Ins – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Cedric Watts – Driving While Impaired
Justin Watson – Driving While Impaired
Tyhe Warren – Driving While Impaired – Open Cnt MBV:Unfwn Prop Cy:Cty – Expired Registration Card:Tag
Joel Vasquez–Gonzalez – Third Deg Sex Expoit Minor
Allan Trujillo – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Rayfield Taylor – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering
Davon Taylor – Probation Violation
Alexander Tabor – City:Town Violation
Jamil Stafford – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Derrick Smith – Expired Registration Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Jequan Sloan – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Maura Rigney – Driving While Impaired
Joel Puckett – Possess Methamphetamine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Jaquez Portlock – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw – Injury To Personal Property – Injury To Real Property
Jesse Piscitelli – Speeding – DWLR Impaired Rev
Billy Painter – Nonsupport Child
Michael Overton – Second Degree Trespass
Joshua Noble – Driving While Impaired – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Alonzo Moore – Misdmeanor Child Abuse
Jonathan Montgomery – Neg Child Abuse–Ser Bod Inj
Rakeem Moffett – Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female
Harrison Miles – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam
Cleveland McGill – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Nekita Mauney – Misdemeanor Larceny
Amanda Massenburg – Assault And Battery – Misdemeanor Stalking
Robert Mackey – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fictitious Information To Officer
Zachary Leto – Assault On A Female
Tina Lee – Fel Serious Injury By Vehicle
Demontrey King – Felony Larceny – Larc Merchant Emergency Door – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Deion Joseph – C:S–Sch II–Possess–Other – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Ricky Jones – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail To Wear Seat Belt–Driver – Resisting Public Officer
Rachel Johnson – Simple Assault
Jazzmin Johnson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Calvin Johnson – Assault On A Female
Trajar Jeter – Battery Of Unborn Child – False Imprisonment – Assault On A Female
Dominique Jenkins – Disclose Private Images:Adult
Abriecyus Howard – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Speeding – No Operator’s License
James Hines – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Brett Hicks – Larceny By Changing Price Tag
Donnell Harris – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Eludde Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Vehicle
Joanne Hall – Simple Assault
Antonio Guy – Misuse Of 911 System – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Jaqualla Grier – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
Luis Gomez–Martinez – Driving While Impaired
Brian Daren – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Alter:Remove Gun Serial Number
Joey Curlee – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop
Jonathan Cole – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Billy Cochran – Breaking Or Entering
Erik Hernandez–Chacon – DV Protective Order Violation
Gloria Buckhalter – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
Torri Brown – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Burglary – First Degree
Kyre Broadway – Assault On A Female
Josh Blackburn – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
Joseph Baucom – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
David Ardrey – Assault By Stragulation – Second Degree Force Sex Off – Assault On A Female
Cody Anderson – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Robert Alexander – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Valare Adams – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, March 13th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.