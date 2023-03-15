Gaston County Mugshots March 14th

1/25 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/25 Charles Cavender – Assault, Female

3/25 Ja’Kiera Ponder – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/25 Marty Woody – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/25 Kenneth Woods – Larceny



6/25 Brooke Tubbs – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/25 Brian Stevens – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree

8/25 Jason Spencer – DWI

9/25 Colt Mathis – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

10/25 Trask Hoke – Bomb, False Report



11/25 Ronald Hicks – Resist Public Officer – Injury, Personal Property – Probation Violation

12/25 Jakyas Hart – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/25 Elizabeth Green – Probation Violation

14/25 Jeremy Gaddis – Habeas Corpus

15/25 Christopher Elkovich – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/25 Ashley Day – Trespass, Domestic Criminal

17/25 Danny Coronado – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/25 Travis Cope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Government Official – Assault, Female – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

19/25 Tammy Columbia – Trespass, 2nd Degree

20/25 Brady Collins – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Stopsign:Fish Red Lt – Fail Maintain Lane Control – DWLR Impaired Rev – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



21/25 Romello Byers – Probation Violation , Other County

22/25 Brittany Brakefield – Assault, Simple

23/25 Kevin Armstrong – Receive Stolen Property

24/25 Jessika Ampie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/25 Unity Allah – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, March 14th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.