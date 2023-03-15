Gaston County Mugshots March 14th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Charles Cavender – Assault, Female
Ja’Kiera Ponder – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Marty Woody – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kenneth Woods – Larceny
Brooke Tubbs – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brian Stevens – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Colt Mathis – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Trask Hoke – Bomb, False Report
Ronald Hicks – Resist Public Officer – Injury, Personal Property – Probation Violation
Jakyas Hart – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Elizabeth Green – Probation Violation
Jeremy Gaddis – Habeas Corpus
Christopher Elkovich – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ashley Day – Trespass, Domestic Criminal
Danny Coronado – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Travis Cope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Government Official – Assault, Female – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Tammy Columbia – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Brady Collins – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Stopsign:Fish Red Lt – Fail Maintain Lane Control – DWLR Impaired Rev – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Romello Byers – Probation Violation , Other County
Brittany Brakefield – Assault, Simple
Kevin Armstrong – Receive Stolen Property
Jessika Ampie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Unity Allah – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, March 14th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.