Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 14th
-
1/63
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/63
Kynyatia Tshiona – Burglary – First Degree – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
3/63
Abdul Wright – Simple Assault – Disorderly Conduct – Possess Drug Parphernalia
-
4/63
Jessica Willis – Harassing Phone Call
-
5/63
Michael Tinsley – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
6/63
Jeremy Tilghman – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
7/63
Lee Thomas – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
8/63
Michael Taylor – Assault On A Female
-
9/63
Jasper Taylor – Assault Serious Bodily Injury
-
10/63
Christopher Stephens – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
11/63
Amaya Stephens – Breaking Or Entering – Simple Assault
-
12/63
Johnny Smith – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off
-
13/63
Cesar Serrano–Romero – Assault On A Female
-
14/63
Francisco Salazar – Assault On A Female
-
15/63
Daniel Rayfield – Communicating Threats
-
-
16/63
Paradise Pla – Failure To Return Hired Property >$4000
-
17/63
Jarrod Peterson – Embezzlement
-
18/63
Mitchell Perry – Probation Violation
-
19/63
Victor Pendergrass – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – No Liability Insurance
-
20/63
Cierra Patton – Sell MaltBev:U–WN To <21
-
-
21/63
Adrian Patton – Drive CVHEC CLIC Disqualified
-
22/63
Nakisha Patterson – DV Protection Order Violation
-
23/63
Anthony Paplion – Assault On A Female
-
24/63
Caleb Moore – Possesion Of Firearm By Felon – PWIMSD Sch II CS – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
25/63
Marissa Mitcheltree – Neg Child Abuse – Ser Bod Inj
-
-
26/63
Renan Mendoza–Benitez – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
-
27/63
Summer Mccoig – Felony Probation Violation – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
28/63
Charmeeta Mcadams – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats
-
29/63
Tremaine Lowery – Stolen Goods – Possession Of
-
30/63
Tajia Legrand – Simple Assault
-
-
31/63
Jose Lazo – Assault On A Female
-
32/63
Jemese Jeter – DV Protective Order Violation
-
33/63
Kenay Jackson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – PWIMSD Sch I CS
-
34/63
Chakia Hollis – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
35/63
James Hines – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
36/63
William Hickman – Second Degree Trespass – Second Degree Trespass
-
37/63
Keiala Henderson – Speeding – No Operators License
-
38/63
Andrew Haire – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
39/63
Dietrich Hackett – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
40/63
Donte Garris – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
41/63
Charles Gamble – Probation Violaation – Out Of County
-
42/63
Savion Fuller – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple
-
43/63
Mercedes Fernandez – Assault Phy Inj Le:Prob:Par Of
-
44/63
Edward Feaster – Fail Register Sex Offender
-
45/63
Brandon Dyson – Injury To Personal Property
-
-
46/63
Kadrick Dunlap – Felony Possession Marijuana
-
47/63
Rafael Gonzalez – Possess Methamphetamine – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License
-
48/63
Vaque Davis – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz
-
49/63
Kaionta Dabney – Attempted First Degree Murder – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon
-
50/63
Anishka Culp – Simple Assault
-
-
51/63
Wesley Crow – DV Protective Order Violation
-
52/63
Shardre Crews – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 oz
-
53/63
Danny Coronado – Driving While Impaired – Drive After Consuming <21 – Civil Revocation Of Driver's License
-
54/63
Joshua Cornelius – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Felony Probation Violation
-
55/63
Marincia Cook – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Simple Assault
-
-
56/63
Antonio Clark – Hit And Run – Fail To Stop – Prop Damage
-
57/63
Adan Castro – Probation Violation
-
58/63
Danielle Carelock – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats
-
59/63
Conrad Burke – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
60/63
Thornton Burch – Habitual Larceny
-
-
61/63
Jaymond Brice – Expired Inspection Sticker – Unsafe Lane Change – Assault And Battery
-
62/63
Nathaniel Berry – Attempted Larceny – Conspiracy – Felony – First Degree Tresp–Infrastruct
-
63/63
John Baldwin – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, March 14th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.