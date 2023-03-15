Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 14th

1/63 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/63 Kynyatia Tshiona – Burglary – First Degree – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

3/63 Abdul Wright – Simple Assault – Disorderly Conduct – Possess Drug Parphernalia

4/63 Jessica Willis – Harassing Phone Call

5/63 Michael Tinsley – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass



6/63 Jeremy Tilghman – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

7/63 Lee Thomas – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

8/63 Michael Taylor – Assault On A Female

9/63 Jasper Taylor – Assault Serious Bodily Injury

10/63 Christopher Stephens – Second Degree Trespass



11/63 Amaya Stephens – Breaking Or Entering – Simple Assault

12/63 Johnny Smith – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off

13/63 Cesar Serrano–Romero – Assault On A Female

14/63 Francisco Salazar – Assault On A Female

15/63 Daniel Rayfield – Communicating Threats



16/63 Paradise Pla – Failure To Return Hired Property >$4000

17/63 Jarrod Peterson – Embezzlement

18/63 Mitchell Perry – Probation Violation

19/63 Victor Pendergrass – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – No Liability Insurance

20/63 Cierra Patton – Sell MaltBev:U–WN To <21



21/63 Adrian Patton – Drive CVHEC CLIC Disqualified

22/63 Nakisha Patterson – DV Protection Order Violation

23/63 Anthony Paplion – Assault On A Female

24/63 Caleb Moore – Possesion Of Firearm By Felon – PWIMSD Sch II CS – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

25/63 Marissa Mitcheltree – Neg Child Abuse – Ser Bod Inj



26/63 Renan Mendoza–Benitez – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats

27/63 Summer Mccoig – Felony Probation Violation – Probation Violation – Out Of County

28/63 Charmeeta Mcadams – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

29/63 Tremaine Lowery – Stolen Goods – Possession Of

30/63 Tajia Legrand – Simple Assault



31/63 Jose Lazo – Assault On A Female

32/63 Jemese Jeter – DV Protective Order Violation

33/63 Kenay Jackson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – PWIMSD Sch I CS

34/63 Chakia Hollis – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

35/63 James Hines – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny



36/63 William Hickman – Second Degree Trespass – Second Degree Trespass

37/63 Keiala Henderson – Speeding – No Operators License

38/63 Andrew Haire – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

39/63 Dietrich Hackett – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

40/63 Donte Garris – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Larceny



41/63 Charles Gamble – Probation Violaation – Out Of County

42/63 Savion Fuller – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple

43/63 Mercedes Fernandez – Assault Phy Inj Le:Prob:Par Of

44/63 Edward Feaster – Fail Register Sex Offender

45/63 Brandon Dyson – Injury To Personal Property



46/63 Kadrick Dunlap – Felony Possession Marijuana

47/63 Rafael Gonzalez – Possess Methamphetamine – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License

48/63 Vaque Davis – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz

49/63 Kaionta Dabney – Attempted First Degree Murder – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon

50/63 Anishka Culp – Simple Assault



51/63 Wesley Crow – DV Protective Order Violation

52/63 Shardre Crews – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 oz

53/63 Danny Coronado – Driving While Impaired – Drive After Consuming <21 – Civil Revocation Of Driver's License

54/63 Joshua Cornelius – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Felony Probation Violation

55/63 Marincia Cook – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Simple Assault



56/63 Antonio Clark – Hit And Run – Fail To Stop – Prop Damage

57/63 Adan Castro – Probation Violation

58/63 Danielle Carelock – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

59/63 Conrad Burke – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

60/63 Thornton Burch – Habitual Larceny



61/63 Jaymond Brice – Expired Inspection Sticker – Unsafe Lane Change – Assault And Battery

62/63 Nathaniel Berry – Attempted Larceny – Conspiracy – Felony – First Degree Tresp–Infrastruct

63/63 John Baldwin – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, March 14th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.