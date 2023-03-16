Gaston County Mugshots March 15th

1/41 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/41 Darien Steege – FAilure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/41 Lamont Wooden – Domestic Violence Protection Order

4/41 Tavarus Williams – Parole Warrant



5/41 Joany Walden – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Marijuana, Possess – Insurance, No Liability

6/41 Miranda Vaughn – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

7/41 Victoria Stewart – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/41 Fitzgerald Stevenson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/41 Christopher Starnes – Failure To Appear, Felony



10/41 Brianna Smith–Hogan – Injury, Personal Property

11/41 Domiono Smith – Assault, Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order

12/41 Christopher Smith – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Insurance, No Liability – PWIMSD Methamphetamine

13/41 Jonathan Sigmon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/41 Wallace Rogers – Probation Violation



15/41 David Queen – Probation Violation

16/41 Cristy Peeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/41 Betsy Patton – Assault, Simple

18/41 Brooklyn Myers – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female

19/41 Malik Murrill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



20/41 Douglas Miller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

21/41 Pe’shence Mccray – Assault, Simple

22/41 Adrian Martin – Failure To Appear, Felony

23/41 Amadu Maddy – Failure To Appear, Felony – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Immigration

24/41 Billy Jones – Resist Public Officer – Extradition:Fugitive Other State



25/41 John Hyatt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Receive Stolen Property

26/41 Shiriff Huskey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/41 Chassidy Howard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/41 Anthony Holmes – Larceny, Misdemeanor

29/41 Frazier Harley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



30/41 Travis Grant – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

31/41 Michael Gibby – Sch II, Possess, Simple

32/41 Richard Eury – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy

33/41 Christopher Dennis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

34/41 Jordan Davis – Resist Publilc Officer



35/41 Joshua Davidson –Probation Violation

36/41 Tammy Columbia – Trespass, 2nd Degree

37/41 Christian Cash – Conspiracy

38/41 Dana Burleson–Merriam – Probation Violation

39/41 Perry Baker – Resist Public Officer – Break: Enter, Building, Attempt – AWDW



40/41 Nehilea Arzate – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst

















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, March 15th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.