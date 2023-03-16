Gaston County Mugshots March 15th
Darien Steege – FAilure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Lamont Wooden – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Tavarus Williams – Parole Warrant
Joany Walden – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Marijuana, Possess – Insurance, No Liability
Miranda Vaughn – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Victoria Stewart – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Fitzgerald Stevenson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Starnes – Failure To Appear, Felony
Brianna Smith–Hogan – Injury, Personal Property
Domiono Smith – Assault, Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Christopher Smith – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Insurance, No Liability – PWIMSD Methamphetamine
Jonathan Sigmon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Wallace Rogers – Probation Violation
David Queen – Probation Violation
Cristy Peeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Betsy Patton – Assault, Simple
Brooklyn Myers – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female
Malik Murrill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Douglas Miller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Pe’shence Mccray – Assault, Simple
Adrian Martin – Failure To Appear, Felony
Amadu Maddy – Failure To Appear, Felony – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Immigration
Billy Jones – Resist Public Officer – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
John Hyatt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Receive Stolen Property
Shiriff Huskey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Chassidy Howard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Anthony Holmes – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Frazier Harley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Travis Grant – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michael Gibby – Sch II, Possess, Simple
Richard Eury – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy
Christopher Dennis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jordan Davis – Resist Publilc Officer
Joshua Davidson –Probation Violation
Tammy Columbia – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Christian Cash – Conspiracy
Dana Burleson–Merriam – Probation Violation
Perry Baker – Resist Public Officer – Break: Enter, Building, Attempt – AWDW
Nehilea Arzate – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, March 15th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.