Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 15th
Ja’Tonio Patterson – Assault On A Female – Burning Personal Property
Jequan Sloan – Driving While Impaired
Donald Jones – Governor’s Warrant – Resisting Public Officer
Rashawn Hill – Probation Violation – Out Of County
Sheldon Williams – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Karen Williams – Assault By Strangulation – Simple Assault
Achanteria Williams – DV Protective Order Violation
Robert Watson – Larceny By Employee
Jarkevion Turner – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Asssault Leo:PO:Other Serious Injury – AWDW Serious Injury
Joseph Mathis – Assault On A Female – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
James Taylor – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Gerald Stout – Stolen Goods – Possession Of – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Lorita Stevenson – Simple Assault – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off
Janel Spearman – DWLR Not Impaired
Demetrius Shivers–Adams – Common Law Robbery – Kidnapping– Second Degree – Felony Conspiracy
Timothy Shields – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speed Work Zn> 80 Or >15 Over
James Shepherd – Communicating Threats
Liko Seeley – Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage
Francisco Salazar – Assault On A Female
Rayford Robinson – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kyeisha Roberts – Second Degree Trespass – Injury To Real Property
Brian Pearce – Assault On A Female – Assault Serious Body Injury
James Clark – Assault On A Female – Driving While Impaired
Tiffany Patterson – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With
Shawn Oree – Second Degree Trespass – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Second Degree Trespass
Juan Nunez – Assault On A Female
Jose Noyola – DV Protective Order Violation – Break:Enterr Terorize:Injure
Leronna Middleton – First Deg Tresp–Infrastruct
Sherod Mcnealy – Assault On A Female
Kameron McDowell – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Weapon Mass Destruct – C:S Sch II – Possess – Other
Steven Lewis – Fel Serious Injury By Vehicle
Shakila Juma–Khan – Simple Assault
David Jones – Failure To Appear On Misdemeanor
Bobby Jones – Felony Larceny – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny
Stephen Johnson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy – Felony – Injury To Personal Property
38/64
Keiondre Henderson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Keith Harley – AWDW Intent To Kill – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam
Kenneth Harden – Solict Alms:Beg For Money
Joe Green – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Thomas Graves – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Paris Golston – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Jeremiah Glover – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Robert Franklin – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Malachi Ellison – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Joshua Dye – Driving While Impaired
Raquinn Davis – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Antonio Crowder–Exum – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – No Liabilty Insurance – Drive:Allow MV No Registration
Shane Cotton – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Johnathan Clyburn – Probation Violation
Juan Carreno–Pacheco – Driving While Impaired
Travis Brown – Driving While Impaired
Michael Brown – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With – Embezzlement – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Leonard Griffin – Driving While Impaired – Urinate In Public:Defecate In Public
Michael Broadway – Second Degree Trespass
William Boyd – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Duane Boulware – Fail Provide Proof Proper Fare – Resisting Public Officer – Trespass On RR Right Of Way
Christopher Blair – Driving While Impaired
Steven Blackwell – Felony Possession Marijuana – Possess Maru Paraphernalia
Raphael Bikai – Kipnapping – Second Degree – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Assault By Strangulation
William Beckemeyer – Indecent Liberties With Child
Larry Adams – PWISD Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, March 15th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.