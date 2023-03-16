WCCB Charlotte: Nightside News Reporter (Full Time)

WCCB Job Posting: Nightside News Reporter

WCCB Charlotte, the Bahakel Communications, Ltd. station in Charlotte, NC has an opening for an experienced nightside reporter.

We are looking for a multi-platform storyteller. Someone with strong reporting, writing and live skills for all of our platforms. That includes broadcast, social and digital. We need someone who can enterprise important stories in our local communities, cover breaking news as it happens, and advance the big story of the day. Candidate must have excellent communication skills.

Responsibilities:

• Pitch multiple viable stories each day

• Enterprise unique community-based stories

• Develop and cultivate sources

• Must be able to work under deadline

• Create content for newscasts, web, social and digital

• Update WCCB’s main web and social pages as breaking news happens or while covering your story of the day

• The ability shoot and edit is preferred

Qualifications & Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred

• Minimum 3 years reporting experience

• Will work at WCCB’s offices/studios and on location

Send reel and resume to:

Jeff Monheit

WCCB News Director

jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.