Police Identify 19-Year-Old Killed In Statesville Shooting, 15-Year-Old Still In Critical Condition

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say one teenager was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting in Statesville.

Northview Academy closed Thursday due to the fatal shooting of a student, Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James said. See more details from school officials by clicking HERE.

Officers responded to a call on Goldsboro Avenue around 10pm on March 15th in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located two shooting victims, 19-year-old Zion Wilder and a 15-year-old boy. Wilder was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, he was pronounced at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital before he was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Authorities say multiple rounds were fired into the front of the home. At the time of the shooting, there were several people inside the house including: the shooting victims, three adults and three juveniles, ages 14, 16 and 17.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department and Mooresville Police Department were all called to assist with the scene.

Police say the investigation into this case is on-going and no arrests have been made at this time.

In a separate incident, around 1:28 a.m., while officers were at the scene on Goldsboro Avenue, police say shots were heard near the intersection of Fayetteville Avenue and Fifth Street. Two juveniles were in the area and police say one of the juveniles ran on foot. While pursuing the juvenile, he dropped a loaded 9mm pistol. Police were able to take the 14-year-old into custody and the firearm was seized. The 14-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed handgun and resist, delay or obstrusting a public officer. The teen was released to his mother.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.