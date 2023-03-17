Gaston County Mugshots March 16th

1/39 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/39 Dylan Chapman – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

3/39 John Zamora – Assault, Female

4/39 Joshua Worthy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/39 Michael Willis – Title, Alter – Forgery, Endorsement – Other–Free Text – Fraud, Computer, Access



6/39 Allison Willis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/39 Adam Weatherhead – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female

8/39 Jonathan Vassey – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

9/39 Thomas Stang – School Attendance Law Violation

10/39 Christopher Spurrier – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



11/39 Michael Speed – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure

12/39 Penny Roseboro – Failure To Appear, Felony

13/39 Tallie Purkey – Heroin, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation

14/39 Christopher Montgomery – Break:Enter

15/39 Alaji Montgomery – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/39 David McGinnis – Assault, Female

17/39 David Martinez – Other–Free Text – Larceny, Attempted

18/39 Joshua King – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving , Wanton Disregard

19/39 Andrew Johnson – Probation Violation

20/39 Eden Jamerson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/39 Kelly Hunter – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate: Card, Expired – Passing, Unsafe, Oncoming Traffic – Inspection Violation

22/39 Matthew Holt – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Larceny, Firearm

23/39 Jonathan Hight – Parole Warrant

24/39 Kaley Heston – Larceny, Misdemeanor

25/39 Danny Gosnell – Failure To Appear, Felony – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break: Enter



26/39 Christopher Gosnell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/39 JC Goodson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/39 Christopher Gann – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Turn, Improper

29/39 Clayton Crowe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/39 Travis Coker – DWI – Lighting, Directional Signals Violation – Fail To Yield, Left Turn



31/39 Tracy Christenbury – Sch I, Possess – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch VI, Possess

32/39 Kyle Carmichael – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/39 Attache Burris – Probation Violation

34/39 Roland Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/39 Krisondra Brooks – School Attendance Law Violation



36/39 Jennifer Branch – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch V, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Probation Violation

37/39 Ashley Bradley – Title, Alter – Other–Free Text

38/39 Joshua Bean – Trepass, Railroad Right–Of–Way – Resist Public Officer – Parole Warrant

39/39 John Barkley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, March 16th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.