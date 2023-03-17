Gaston County Mugshots March 16th
-
1/39
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/39
Dylan Chapman – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
-
3/39
John Zamora – Assault, Female
-
4/39
Joshua Worthy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
5/39
Michael Willis – Title, Alter – Forgery, Endorsement – Other–Free Text – Fraud, Computer, Access
-
-
6/39
Allison Willis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
7/39
Adam Weatherhead – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female
-
8/39
Jonathan Vassey – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
9/39
Thomas Stang – School Attendance Law Violation
-
10/39
Christopher Spurrier – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
11/39
Michael Speed – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure
-
12/39
Penny Roseboro – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
13/39
Tallie Purkey – Heroin, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation
-
14/39
Christopher Montgomery – Break:Enter
-
15/39
Alaji Montgomery – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
16/39
David McGinnis – Assault, Female
-
17/39
David Martinez – Other–Free Text – Larceny, Attempted
-
18/39
Joshua King – DWI – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving , Wanton Disregard
-
19/39
Andrew Johnson – Probation Violation
-
20/39
Eden Jamerson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
21/39
Kelly Hunter – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate: Card, Expired – Passing, Unsafe, Oncoming Traffic – Inspection Violation
-
22/39
Matthew Holt – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Larceny, Firearm
-
23/39
Jonathan Hight – Parole Warrant
-
24/39
Kaley Heston – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
25/39
Danny Gosnell – Failure To Appear, Felony – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break: Enter
-
-
26/39
Christopher Gosnell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
27/39
JC Goodson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
28/39
Christopher Gann – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Turn, Improper
-
29/39
Clayton Crowe – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
30/39
Travis Coker – DWI – Lighting, Directional Signals Violation – Fail To Yield, Left Turn
-
-
31/39
Tracy Christenbury – Sch I, Possess – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch VI, Possess
-
32/39
Kyle Carmichael – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
33/39
Attache Burris – Probation Violation
-
34/39
Roland Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
35/39
Krisondra Brooks – School Attendance Law Violation
-
-
36/39
Jennifer Branch – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch V, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Probation Violation
-
37/39
Ashley Bradley – Title, Alter – Other–Free Text
-
38/39
Joshua Bean – Trepass, Railroad Right–Of–Way – Resist Public Officer – Parole Warrant
-
39/39
John Barkley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, March 16th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.