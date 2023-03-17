Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 16th
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
William Coan – Solicit Prostitution
Travis Brown – Possess Methamphetamine – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Resisting Public Officer
Tianna Mckoy – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz
Tahari Taylor – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy
-
Shyheem Dupont – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Sheldon Williams – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Robert Hewitt – Indecent Exposure – Second Degree Trespass
Ricky Jones – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Ricky Byrd – Discharge Firearm In City
Ray Jones – Fail To Wear Seat Belt–Driver – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Ramon Morales – Second Deg Sexual Exploitation Of Minor – Stat Rape:Sex Offn Def >=6YR – Sex Offense – Free Text – Sex Offense – Parental Role
Quanishia Myers – Simple Assault
Peyton Nixon – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Paul Shackleford – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Accessory After The Fact – Misdemeanor Larceny
Nichquolas Beasley – Assault On A Female
Nawang Tamang – Indecent Liberties Student – Stat Sex Off W: Child By Adult
Michelle Simms – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Michael Tinsley – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering
Michael Banks – Con MTB:Un–Wn Off–Prem Permit
Mary Price – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop
Malcolm Moody – PWSID Cocaine – Misdemeanor Larceny – PWISD Marijuana
Len Jackson – Discharge Firearm In City
Lawrence Houston – H:I Felony Probation Violation
Lavonne Beardsley – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Fail To Wear Seat Belt–Driver
Latrone Veney – DV Protective Order Violation
Keith Williams – Probation Violation – Resisting Public Officer
Justin Rix – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Joshua Mack – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15 – Indecent Liberties With Child
Jose Acuna–Garcia – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – Interfere Emergency Communication
Jonathan Cole – Poss:RCV Stolen Prop Cert Fel – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – No Operator’s License
John Davis – Obtain Property False Pretense
Jequan Sloan – Driving While Impaired’
Jeanne Blalock – Simple Assault
Jaquez Hayes – Second Degree Trespass – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Jamar Vaughters – Cyberstalking
Jalynn Dean – Discharge Firearm In City
Jahlile Smith – Uttering A Forged Instrument
Inerji Sirleaf – Possess Methamphetamine – Resisting Public Officer
Iesha Mccorey – Misdemeanor Larceny
Gabriel Neal – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Fredrecus Tiller – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Ernest Sturdivant – DWLR Impaired Rev – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Elisa Lopez–Denarvaez – Contempt Of Court
Edward Bolton – Simple Assault – Breaking Or Entering – Cyberstalking
Donte Dildy – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Battery Of Unborn Child – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Demetress Brewer – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Dejaye Davis – Assault By Pointing A Gun
David Hughes – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
David Darnell – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Breaking Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer
Darren Nash – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Daniel Lemley – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking Or Entering
Damian Taylor – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Expired Registration Card:Tag
Charles Myers – Assault By Strangulation – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Harrassing Phone Call
Breion Collins – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Brandon Jones – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Expired Registration Card:Tag
Antonio Briggs – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
Anthony Cureton – Driving While Impaired
Anthony Avery – Shoplifting Concealment Goods – Reckless Driving – Willful:Wanton Disreg – Speeding
Angel Solis – Probation Violation
Aaron Carmichael – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, March 16th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.