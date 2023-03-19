Gaston County Mugshots March 18th

1/29 Gaston County Mugshots

2/29 Mohamed Ayachie – Disorderly Conduct In Public Building – Second degree Trespassing – Resisitng Public Officer

3/29 Frank Badger – Driving While Impaired – No License

4/29 Deborah Ballew – Resisiting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespassing – Disorderly Conduct

5/29 Robert Dyer – Driving While License – Driving While Impaired



7/29 James Eller – Failure To Appear In Court

8/29 Rashane Jackson – Second degree Trespass

9/29 David Lawhun – Assult on A Female

10/29 Robert Leonhardt – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Maintaine Lane Control



11/29 Preston Lynch – Probabtion Vioaltion

12/29 Carrie Mathis – Shoplifiting Concealed Goods

14/29 Daniel Newell – Failure to Appear In Court

15/29 Christopher Parnell – Failure To Appear



16/29

17/29 Joshua Mccurry – Possession Of Firearm – Larceny After Breaking : Enter

20/29 Tyler Phillips – First Degree Burgluary



21/29 Christopher Rhodes – Maintain Controlled Substances In Vehicle :Dwelling: Place – Driving While License Revoked – No insurance – Open container after Consuming Alcohol

22/29 Amilcar Romero – Driving While Impaired – No License – Speeding

23/29 Timothy Seagle – Cyber Stalking

24/29 datixian Seigle – Possession Of Schedule II controlled Substances – Resisit public Officer

25/29 Randall Shroshire – Financial Identity Fraud



26/29 Trevor Simpson – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court

27/29 David Spickler – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle

28/29 Joshua Troche – Failure To Appear in court – Schedule VI Possession Of Controlled Substances

29/29 Alyssa Wyrick – Possession Of Stolen Property – Driving Whilr License Revoked – Registration Expired – Ficticious tags – No Insurance



























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, March 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.