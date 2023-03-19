Gaston County Mugshots March 18th
Gaston County Mugshots
Mohamed Ayachie – Disorderly Conduct In Public Building – Second degree Trespassing – Resisitng Public Officer
Frank Badger – Driving While Impaired – No License
Deborah Ballew – Resisiting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespassing – Disorderly Conduct
Robert Dyer – Driving While License – Driving While Impaired
James Eller – Failure To Appear In Court
Rashane Jackson – Second degree Trespass
David Lawhun – Assult on A Female
Robert Leonhardt – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Maintaine Lane Control
Preston Lynch – Probabtion Vioaltion
Carrie Mathis – Shoplifiting Concealed Goods
Daniel Newell – Failure to Appear In Court
Christopher Parnell – Failure To Appear
Failure To Apprear in Court
Joshua Mccurry – Possession Of Firearm – Larceny After Breaking : Enter
Tyler Phillips – First Degree Burgluary
Christopher Rhodes – Maintain Controlled Substances In Vehicle :Dwelling: Place – Driving While License Revoked – No insurance – Open container after Consuming Alcohol
Amilcar Romero – Driving While Impaired – No License – Speeding
Timothy Seagle – Cyber Stalking
datixian Seigle – Possession Of Schedule II controlled Substances – Resisit public Officer
Randall Shroshire – Financial Identity Fraud
Trevor Simpson – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court
David Spickler – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle
Joshua Troche – Failure To Appear in court – Schedule VI Possession Of Controlled Substances
Alyssa Wyrick – Possession Of Stolen Property – Driving Whilr License Revoked – Registration Expired – Ficticious tags – No Insurance
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, March 18th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.