Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 18th

1/33 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/33 Teasia Blakeney – Misdemeanor Larceny

3/33 Jackson Bowers – Second degree Trespass – Simple Assault – Intoxicated And Disruptive

4/33 Russell Carter – Habitual Larceny – Habitual Felon

5/33 Fabien Casadiegogonzales – Assault On A Female – Communicate Threats



6/33 Curtis Covington – Misdemeanor Larceny

7/33 Marianne Frazier – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

8/33 Sean David – Communication Threats – Assault To A Female

9/33 Orlando Galliard – Breaking Or Entering

10/33 Jorge Gonzales – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



11/33 Johnathan Green – Possession of Firearm By Felon

12/33 Jamil Jaaber – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female

13/33 Dajwon Hatcher – Breaking Or Entering

14/33 Erick Guzman–Gonzales – Driving While Impaired

15/33 Armonii Jackson – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Financial Transaction Card Theft



16/33 Kenol Jones – Breaking and Entering – Larceny

17/33 Shirley Lehner – Trespass Upon Airport Property

18/33 Frederick Mcvay – Fenlony Possession Of Cocaine – Sell:Deliver Cocaine – Maintaining Controlled Subtances In Vehicle : Dwelling

19/33 Samonica Mckenney – Driving While Impaired – Revocation Of Drivers License

20/33 William Moore – Simple Assault



21/33 Joe Nathaniel – Governer’s Warrant – Assault On A Female – Obtain Property By False Pretense

22/33 Yasmine Moujid – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

23/33 Jose Orellana – Driving While Imapired

24/33 Ryan Rivers – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break / Enter

25/33 Efrain Sanabria–Sanchez – Driving While Impaired



26/33 Corey Ruffin – Possession Of Paraphernalia – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concelaed Weapon

27/33 Alexis Smith – Possession Marijuana – Maintaining Controlled Substances In Vehicle / Dwelling – Carrying Concealed Weapon

28/33 Desmond Strang – Assault On A Female

29/33 Gary Turer – Driving While Impaired

30/33 Jordan Wigfall – Assault On A Female – Driving While License Revoked



31/33 Steven Walker – Breaking Or Entering

32/33 Karina Urias – Larceny Removal Of Antishoplifting device

33/33 Jeremiah Crawford – Felony Possession Of Marijuana



































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, March 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.