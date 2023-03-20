Mecklenburg County Mugshots March 19th

1/9 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/9 Calvin Sheppard – AWDW Serious Injury – Misdemeanor Larceny

3/9 Devin Tyler – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard

4/9 Jamil Jaaber – Communicating Threats – Intimidating Witness – Possess Of Firearm By Felon – Injury To Personal Property

5/9 Justin Catching – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female



6/9 Randy Townsend – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer

7/9 Raquan Mclendon – Resisting Public Officer – Speeding – Misdemeanor Larceny – Flee:Elude Arrest W:MV – Probation Violation – Out Of County

8/9 Tavia White – Communicating Threats

9/9 Vashawn Mcclinton – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



















Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, March 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.