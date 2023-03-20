WCCB Charlotte: Editor (Part Time)

March 20, 2023 —

WCCB Charlotte is looking to add a new member to its editing staff. We edit with Final Cut Pro 10 editing software.

Requirements include:

College, trade school training or previous experience in teleproduction.

Non-linear and linear editing skills. Applicant must understand how to select the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects.

Self-starter who works well under pressure, can multi-task and meet news deadlines.

Computer skills.

Must be available to work flexible hours including early mornings.

E-mail resume to: risingjoblistings@gmail.com

Or send to:

WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

No Phone Calls

EOE

