Gaston County Mugshots March 20th

1/32 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/32 Adrian Martin – Larceny, Employee – Conspiracy

3/32 Andrew McGinnis – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Cocaine, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

4/32 Angela Morgan – Break:Enter – Trespass, 1st Degree

5/32 Chaz Durham – Sch II, Sell:Deliver – Cocaine, Sell



6/32 Christopher Butler – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess

7/32 Dale Riley – Probation Violation

8/32 Daniel Conner – Non Support Child Iv D

9/32 Francis Vaughn – Break:Enter – Trespass, 1st Degree

10/32 Gabriel Yuhas – Assault, Female



11/32 Harold Kegley – DWLR Not Impaired REv

12/32 Jeffery Stroupe – Larceny, Misdemeanor

13/32 Jimmy Mcgary – Probation Violation

14/32 Jody Robinson – Habeas Corpus

15/32 Joe Vaughn – Break:Enter – Trespass, 1st Degree



16/32 John Gould – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense

17/32 John Hicks – Cocaine, Possess – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol, 1st

18/32 Jonathan Herring – Larceny, Misdemeanor

19/32 Joshua Arrowood – Threat, Communicate

20/32 Joshua Spencer – Failure To Appear, Felony



21/32 Kyle Koellemeier – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/32 Megan Collins – Fail Return Hired MV >$400

23/32 Michael Gibby – Sch II, Possess

24/32 Michael Self – Trespass, 2nd Degree

25/32 Phillip Ammons – Assault, Female



26/32 Reginald Reid – Non Support Child Iv D

27/32 Tayshon Burris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/32 Timothy Gaddy – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine

29/32 Timothy Parker – DWI

30/32 Victoria Alvarez – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury



31/32 Wallace Earley – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

32/32 William Sisk – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, March 20th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.