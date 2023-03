GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in Gastonia.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call just before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived a male was found deceased near Union Road and 12th Avenue.

At this time, police have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

UPDATE: Death now investigated as a homicide. Victim is a male. 12th Ave is CLOSED between Union Rd and Anderson St. pic.twitter.com/dFz7DWEbF7 — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) March 21, 2023

