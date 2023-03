Gaston County Mugshots March 21st

1/28 Gaston County Mugshots

2/28 Ta’lor Alcorn – Discharge Into Occupied Property – Injury To Real Property

3/28 Abdallah Babiker – Possession Of Stolen Property – Attempted Obtain Property False Pretense

4/28 Andrew Barchie – Failure To Appear In Court

5/28 Romello Byers – Probation Violation



6/28 Elmigdad Elagab – Possession Of Stolen Property – Attempt To Obtain Property False Pretense

7/28 Amanda Gibson – Conspiracy – Break / Enter – Larceny

8/28 Crystal Gray – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

9/28 Brian Green – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

10/28 Mary Harris – Failure To Appear In Court



11/28 Matthew Headquest – Possession Of Meth

12/28 Barry Jackson – Resisting Public Arrest

13/28 Robert Keiser – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Maintaining Controlled Substances in Vehicle/Dwelling/Place

14/28 Dwayne Knox – Failure To Apprear In Court

15/28 Aoril Norris – Failure To Appear In Court



16/28 Richard Pier – Assault On A Female

17/28 Montavious Pitts – Failure To Appear In Court

18/28 Gary Quesenberry – Failure To Appear In Court

19/28 Robert Randolph – Parole Warrant

20/28 Melissa Richey – Driving While Impaired



21/28 Tanner Short – Failure To Appear In Court

22/28 Gavin Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

23/28 Tyree Smith – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Failure To Head Stoplight – Ficticious Tags – No Insurance – Speeing

24/28 Miguel Soto – Domestic Violence Proptection Order Violation

25/28 Jason Spencer – Driving While Impaired



26/28 Joany Walden – Probation Violation

27/28 Dedrick Watson – Possession Stolen Property – Attempt To Obtain Property By False Pretense

28/28 Car-Tarious White – Carryinh Concealed Firearm – Simple Assault

























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, March 21st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.