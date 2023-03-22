Major Community Art Installation Launches In Tribute To NoDa’s Artistic Legacy

CHARLOTTE, NC — Make a wish and become part of a historic Charlotte public art project led by local artist Elizabeth Palmisano . The over 23,000 sq ft, multi-dimensional, sculptural mural, #NoDaCloudWall, will transform the parking deck and surrounding buildings on G rubb Properties’ new Link ApartmentsSM NODA 36th. By summer’s end, light rail riders coming into the city will be greeted by Palmisano’s cloudscapes floating alongside the 36th Street Station. Located on the former site of Herrin Bros. Coal & Ice at the corner of 36th St. and the light rail, the 534-unit Link ApartmentsSM NODA 36th includes one commercial and two residential buildings, all served by a 566-car parking garage. Like all Link ApartmentsSM communities, it will provide essential housing for Charlotte, targeted at those in the middle of the income spectrum. A major art installation, and the first of its kind, Palmisano is gathering handwritten wishes to inscribe on the back of the fabricated metal clouds.

“In a wave of Charlotte development, developers who invest in the communities in which they build stand out,” says Palmisano. “Inviting the communities to include their voices in the evolution honors them as neighborhoods develop and change.”

Visitors will be able to interact with the art and glimpse their hidden wishes. Palmisano will gather residents’ wishes at free community events over a six-week period beginning Sunday, March 26th at ArtWalks Clt in Downtown Noda at 2 pm at Summit Coffee Co. – Noda 416 East 36th Street. In addition to the art-focused walking tours in partnership with ArtWalks CLT, the wish-gathering events will include free artmaking workshops. Residents can also place their wishes in collection boxes at Free Range Brewing 2320 N. Davidson St and at the Johnston YMCA lobby 3025 N. Davidson St., or submit them online at ellafaeart.com/submit-a-wish.

Grubb Properties is privately funding the significant community art project and partnering with the boutique consulting firm, Gökotta, which helps developers foster a creative link in the community. Rooted in NC, Grubb Properties believes that art is instrumental to building strong communities – both inside and outside of their projects. “NoDa is the artistic hub of Charlotte, and we wanted that reflected in our Link Apartments community,” said Brian Bradley, Senior Associate of Development, Grubb Properties. “Elizabeth was the perfect partner, both for her artistic talents and for her passion for bringing the wishes of community members quite literally into the art.” For more information on the project and how to contribute a wish to the installation, visit ellafaeart.com/nodacloudwall and follow Elizabeth Palmisano on Facebook & Instagram at @ellafaeart.