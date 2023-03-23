4th Arrest Made In Connection To The Murder Of Missing Union County Woman

1/4 Shawn Adkins

2/4 Amanda Griffin

3/4 Michael Kasminoff

4/4 Brandon Kisiah







(UPDATE 3/23/2023)

A fourth person is behind bars and charged in connection to the death of a missing Union County woman. Detectives say, on Wednesday, they obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Shawn Adkins of Hinton, West Virginia. The warrant is for conspiracy to commit murder.

Adkins was located by the U.S. Marshals in the Hinton area. Officials are waiting for him to be extradited to Union County.

We will update this story as more details are released.

_______________________________________________________________________

(UPDATE 3/20/2023)

UNION CO., NC — Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of three suspects involved in the homicide of Alison Thomas of Monroe.

According to a news release 51-year-old Michael Kasminoff of Monroe was arrested Monday and is currently in the Chesterfield County, SC Detention Center awaiting extradition.

Kasminoff faces a number of charges, including First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Conspiracy to

Commit Kidnapping.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Brandon Kisiah of Monroe on Monday in the Union County area. He is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

42-year-old Amanda Griffin of Monroe is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

UNION CO., N.C. — The body of a missing woman has been found in the North Carolina mountains.

Union County deputies were notified earlier this week by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that a deceased woman was found within their jurisdiction. The woman was identified as 37-year-old Alison Thomas. Thomas was last seen on February 13, 2023 on Flint Ridge Road. Union County deputies say they began investigating her disappearance when it was reported to their office on February 17, 2023.

Family members and detectives conducted several ground searches after Thomas was reported missing.

Officials say a homicide investigation is now underway.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to try and find out who is responsible for the death of Alison Thomas.

Anyone with tips or information about this case is asked to call the UCSO, Union County Crime Stoppers, or submit tips through the UCSO’s free smartphone application. Anyone providing information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward.