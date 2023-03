Gaston County Mugshots March 22nd

1/27 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/27 James Barber – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny

3/27 Ronnie Beadies – Extradition / Fugitive In Other State

4/27 Dontavious Butler – Propbation Violation

5/27 Kaylyn Butler – Failure To Appear In Court – Resisitng Public Officer



6/27 Phyillis Christenbury – Probation Violation

7/27 Ronald Clancy – School Attendance Law Violation

8/27 William Coan – Failure To Appear In Court

9/27 Robert Cope – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

10/27 Virginia Craig – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device



11/27 Brittany Holbrook – Probation Violation

12/27 Brian Johnson – Driving While Impaired

13/27 Tors Lindsay – Failure To Appear In Court

14/27 Javean Lomick-Woods – Possession Schedule VI – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Parole Warrant

15/27 Steve Lowery – Second Degree Trespass – Domestic Violence Protection Order



16/27 Patrick Lucas – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female

17/27 Michelle Perez – Driving While License Revoked – Registration Expired – No Inspection

18/27 Mary Price – Failure To Appear In Court

19/27 Kim Ratchford – Failure To Appear In Court

20/27 Blake Richardson – Failure To Appear In Court



21/27 Angela Smothers – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Counterfeit Instrument – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

22/27 Franshun Surratt – Assualt On A Female – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

23/27 Daniel Thomas – Parole Warrant

24/27 Austin Tolbert – Failure To Appear In Court

25/27 Mckeysha Wells – Failure To Appear In Court



26/27 Jewan Williams – Failure To Appear In Court

27/27 Heather Wooten – Failure To Appear























































*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.