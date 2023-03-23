Officials: Student Carjacked on UNC Charlotte Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a reported carjacking at UNC Charlotte.

The carjacking was reported shortly after 2 p.m. It happened in Lot 5, near Van Landingham Road and Martin Village Road. A student told police an unknown suspect stole their car at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported. The stolen car is described as a burgundy Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. It was last seen leaving campus on Old Concord Road headed toward W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Campus officials say an increased police presence will be in the area but there is no threat to campus.

UNC Charlotte Police are working with CMPD. If you have any information, call campus police at (704) 687-2200.