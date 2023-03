Gaston County Mugshots March 23rd

1/36 Akhnation Luqmann – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol

Allen Payne – Break:Enter – Possession Of Stolen Property

Antonio Jackson – Failure To Appear

Arianna Morton – Domestic Violence Proptection Order Violation

Avotta Hall – Probation Violation– Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female



Cailey Thompson – Resiit Public Officer

Casey Brinkey – Driving While Impaired

Cassie Williams – Failure To Appear In Court

Christian Jackson – Discharge Firearm In The City – Reckless Driving – Injury To Personal Property – Driving While License Revoked

Christian Joiner – Second Degree Trespassing



Christopher Burch – Driving While Impaired

Cordarius Murray – Failure To Appear In Court – Driving While License – Possession Of Marijuana

Daeshaun Evans – Failure To Appear In Court

Dalton Campbell – Failure To Appear In Court

Darryl Tillman – Habitual Larceny



David McDowell – Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Edjuan Smith – Failure To Appear In Court

Edward Sewell – Probation Violation

Freddie Byrd – Assault On A Female

Freddie Byrd – Assualt On A Female



Ja'Marlon Young – Failure To Appear In Cpurt

Jack Merrill – Driving While Impaired

James Jones – Failure To Appear

James Martiin – Failure To Appear In Court



Jared Logan – Failure To Appear in Court

Jennifer Martinez – Driving While License Revoked – Driving Ehile Impaired – Registraton Plate Expired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

John Jones – Interference With Electric Monitoring – Failure To Appear In Court

Johnathan Johnson – Shoplifting Concealed Goods

Josheph Anderson – Flee:Elude Mortor Vehicle – Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Resisit Public Officer – No insurance – Reckless driving



Kenya Edwards – Probabtion Violation

Kristine Strachan – Failure To Appear In Court – Driving While License Revoked – Reckless Driving – Speeding

Landon Hoyle – Assault on A Female

Latasha Wilson – Child Abuse

Latavius Phillips – Probation Violation



Madison Stokes z- Failure To Appear In Court









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, March 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.