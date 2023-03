Gaston County Mugshots March 24th

1/22 Gaston County Mugshots

2/22 Darius Wilson – Driving While License Revoked – Driving While Impaired

3/22 Blake Webster – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Injury Real Property

4/22 Steven Watson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Second Degree Trespassing

5/22 Dustin Stroupe – Probation Violation



6/22 Leobardo Sanchez – Driving While Impaired

7/22 Brandi Robinson – Failure To Appear In Court

8/22 Noah Queen – Driving While Imapired – Hit:Run Fall Stop Property Damage – Reckless Driving To Endanger

9/22 Jefferey Manning – Second Degree Trespassing

10/22 Danicel Love – Domestic Violence Protection Order



11/22 Jerry Lewis – Assault On A Female

12/22 Miranda Lamberth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Marijuana – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation

13/22 Justin Johns – Domestic Violence Protection Order

14/22 Tosha Hernanadez – Failure To Appear In Court

15/22 Joshua Hammonds – Larceny From A Merchant – Shoplifting : Concealment Of Goods – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Subtances



16/22 Allisia Gentle – Assault By Pointing A Gun

17/22 Chrisrina Frank – Driving While Imapired – Possession Open Container

18/22 Jerios Fewell – Motor Vehicle Larceny

19/22 Dustin Dalton – Threat Communicate

20/22 Cassie Conard – Failure To Appear In Court



21/22 Edwin Barr – Resisit Public Officer

22/22 Oscar Avendano – Driving While Imapired – Possession Of Open Container – No license – immigration













































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, March 25th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.