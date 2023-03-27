CMPD: Domestic Situation Ends With One Dead In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Charlotte. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to a home on Teresa Lane near Thompson Avenue shortly after 6pm on Sunday, March 26th in reference to a domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon.

Homicide Investigation in the North Division https://t.co/2A7iNnOw5G — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 26, 2023

Upon arrival, officers say they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Investigators say they are not currently looking for additional suspects in the case but anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.