Gaston County Mugshots March 26th

1/24 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/24 Michael Miceli – Laceny, Misdemeanor – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Misdemeanor

3/24 Gregory Wooten – DWI

4/24 Amy Welch – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

5/24 Flynn Szady – DWI – Speed, Exceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 mph



6/24 Douglas Pineda – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – DWI – Speed, Slow, Impede Traffic

7/24 Dustin Penley – Probation Violation

8/24 Billy Medlin – Marijuana, Possess

9/24 Johnny Martinez Castro – DWI – Permit, Learner Violation >18 – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property

10/24 Angelica Macias – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/24 Charles Laws – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

12/24 Chelsea Knight – Possess Methamphetamine

13/24 Kaylee Knapp – Probation Violation

14/24 Shannon King – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Injury, Personal Property

15/24 Ashley Johnson – Obtain Property False Pretense – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny From A Merchant – Habitual Larceny – Trespass, 1st Degree



16/24 Chad Hughes – Larceny – Conspiracy – Possess Methamphetamine

17/24 Angie Geddings – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Stolen Property

18/24 Quitina Foster – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

19/24 Jamilah Donald – AWDW – Injury, Personal Property

20/24 Shannon Collins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/24 James Bush – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

22/24 Justise Burris – Assault, Pointing A Gun

23/24 Quinton Baker – Assault, Female – Kidnapping, False Imprisonment – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Injury, Personal Property

24/24 Bryan Abee – Obtain Property False Pretense – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny From A Merchant

















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, March 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.