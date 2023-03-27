Gaston County Mugshots March 26th
1/24
2/24
Michael Miceli – Laceny, Misdemeanor – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Misdemeanor
4/24
Amy Welch – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
5/24
Flynn Szady – DWI – Speed, Exceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 mph
6/24
Douglas Pineda – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – DWI – Speed, Slow, Impede Traffic
7/24
Dustin Penley – Probation Violation
8/24
Billy Medlin – Marijuana, Possess
9/24
Johnny Martinez Castro – DWI – Permit, Learner Violation >18 – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property
10/24
Angelica Macias – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
11/24
Charles Laws – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
12/24
Chelsea Knight – Possess Methamphetamine
13/24
Kaylee Knapp – Probation Violation
14/24
Shannon King – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Injury, Personal Property
15/24
Ashley Johnson – Obtain Property False Pretense – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny From A Merchant – Habitual Larceny – Trespass, 1st Degree
16/24
Chad Hughes – Larceny – Conspiracy – Possess Methamphetamine
17/24
Angie Geddings – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Stolen Property
18/24
Quitina Foster – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
19/24
Jamilah Donald – AWDW – Injury, Personal Property
20/24
Shannon Collins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
21/24
James Bush – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
22/24
Justise Burris – Assault, Pointing A Gun
23/24
Quinton Baker – Assault, Female – Kidnapping, False Imprisonment – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Injury, Personal Property
24/24
Bryan Abee – Obtain Property False Pretense – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny From A Merchant
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, March 26th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.