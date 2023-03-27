Talking To Children About School Shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The images of yet another school shooting are difficult to watch, especially for children.

Psychologists says it’s important for parents to make kids feel safe after these horrible events.

Let them speak about their feelings and validate their reactions. Make time to talk to them and let their questions guide your response.

Review safety procedures at school and at home. Monitor their emotional state. Some kids may express their concerns with changes in behavior, appetite, or sleep patterns.

You should also make sure you maintain a normal routine and limit exposure to the tragedy.

Click HERE for tips from the National Association of School Psychologists on how to talk with children about violence.