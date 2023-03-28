Gaston County Mugshots March 27th
Chasity Stroud – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Aquaveez Wiggins – Conspiracy – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Parole Warrant
Jasper Wheeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kimberly Warren Gardner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Larry Tobias – Non Support Child Iv D
Michael Tinsley – Habeas Corpus
Jonathan Steed – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Daniel Rowell – Habeas Corpus
Rita Ross – Probation Violation
Victor Richardson – Habeas Corpus
Connie Quinn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Tania Pledger – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Alexander Phillips – AWDW
Brandon Philbeck – Larceny, Firearm – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Joe Oliver – Governor’s Warrant – Obtain Property False Pretense – Utter Forged Endorsement – Forgery, Instrument – Obtain Property, False Pretense
Kristopher Nixon – Habeas Corpus
Amanda Meeler – Resist Public Officer
Matthew McConnell – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Jimmy Mauriscio – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speed, Exceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Marijuana, Possess
Carrie Mathis – Trepass, 1st Degree
Autumn Krizan – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Rebecca Huitron – Failure To Appear, Felony
Jonathan Herring – Sch VI, Possess
Joshua Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dylan Hammer – Possess Methamphetamine – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess
Michael Hall– Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Dezmond Fortune – Habeas Corpus
Dammaris Chaves – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christian Campbell – Habeas Corpus
Dwight Britt – Probation Violation
William Bridges – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
David Bohanan – Break:Enter
Ricky Belk – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – AWDWISI
Sierra Barnett – Assault, Simple – Injury, Personal Property – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Emmanuel Baldwin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, March 27th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.