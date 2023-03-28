Gaston County Mugshots March 27th

1/37 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/37 Chasity Stroud – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

3/37 Aquaveez Wiggins – Conspiracy – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Parole Warrant

4/37 Jasper Wheeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/37 Kimberly Warren Gardner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/37 Larry Tobias – Non Support Child Iv D

7/37 Michael Tinsley – Habeas Corpus

8/37 Jonathan Steed – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/37 Daniel Rowell – Habeas Corpus

10/37 Rita Ross – Probation Violation



11/37 Victor Richardson – Habeas Corpus

12/37 Connie Quinn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/37 Tania Pledger – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/37 Alexander Phillips – AWDW

15/37 Brandon Philbeck – Larceny, Firearm – Larceny, Misdemeanor



16/37 Thomas Pagano – DWI

17/37 Joe Oliver – Governor’s Warrant – Obtain Property False Pretense – Utter Forged Endorsement – Forgery, Instrument – Obtain Property, False Pretense

18/37 Kristopher Nixon – Habeas Corpus

19/37 Amanda Meeler – Resist Public Officer

20/37 Matthew McConnell – Trespass, 2nd Degree



21/37 Jimmy Mauriscio – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speed, Exceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 mph – Marijuana, Possess

22/37 Carrie Mathis – Trepass, 1st Degree

23/37 Autumn Krizan – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

24/37 Rebecca Huitron – Failure To Appear, Felony

25/37 Jonathan Herring – Sch VI, Possess



26/37 Joshua Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/37 Dylan Hammer – Possess Methamphetamine – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess

28/37 Michael Hall– Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

29/37 Dezmond Fortune – Habeas Corpus

30/37 Dammaris Chaves – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/37 Christian Campbell – Habeas Corpus

32/37 Dwight Britt – Probation Violation

33/37 William Bridges – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/37 David Bohanan – Break:Enter

35/37 Ricky Belk – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – AWDWISI



36/37 Sierra Barnett – Assault, Simple – Injury, Personal Property – Larceny, Misdemeanor

37/37 Emmanuel Baldwin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor











































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, March 27th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.