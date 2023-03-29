York County Mugshots For The Week Of March 26th
2/19
Kevin Murphy – Trespassing – Entering Premises After Warning – Buglary 3rd Degree
3/19
Brian Severs – Domestic Violence 1st Degree
4/19
Joseph Bond – Family Court Bench Warrant – Drugs:Poss. Narc. In Schedule – LSD & Schedule II – 1st Offense
5/19
Dennis Montgomery – Possession Of Cocaine – 3rd & Sub Offense
6/19
David Morris – Committment – Possession Of Cocaine Base (Crack) – 2nd Offense
7/19
Anthony Kidd – Grand Larceny > $2000 But < $10000
8/19
Thomas Bouler – Use Of Vehicle Without Permission With Intent To Deprive
9/19
Elizabeth Mirete – Shoplifting <$2,000 – 1st Offense
10/19
John Ricks – Family Court Bench Warrant
11/19
Joshua Jenkins – Failure To Appear
12/19
Ronnie Beadles – Forgery, Value Less Than $10,000 – Obtain Signature Or Prop. Under False Pretenses, Value $2,000 Or Less
13/19
Rebecca Walsh – Failure To Appear
14/19
Warren Massey – Fugitive From Justice
15/19
Mandrell Robinson – Family Court Bench Warrant – Family Court Comtempt Of Court
16/19
Karall Dixon – Drugs:Poss. Of Narc. In Schedule I, LSD & Schedule II – 2nd Offense
17/19
Robert Kimbrell – Obtain Signature Or Prop.Under False Pretenses, Value $2,000 Or Less
18/19
William Bivins – Committment – Possession Other Controlled Substance In Schedule I To V – 1st Offense – Shoplifting:Value $2000 Or Less
19/19
Dakota Rangel – PWID Cocaine Base (Crack) – 2nd Offense – PWID Schedule I Drug – Narcotic:LSD Or Schedule II Narcotic – 1st Offense
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.