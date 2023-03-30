Gaston County Mugshots March 29th

1/29 Gaston Mugshots

2/29 Reginal Odorn – Failure To Appear In Court

3/29 Gloria Glance – Simple Assault

4/29 Oscar Cruz–Maravilla – Assault On A Female – Child Abuse – Immigration

5/29 Ribert Walden – Possession Of Meth – Larceny Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed



6/29 Tyeiska Peek – Extraditonal/Fugative In Other State

7/29 Mildred Freeman – Failure To Appear In Court

8/29 Hayley Roseberry – Probation Violation – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

9/29 Arey Mortin – Probation Violation

10/29 Maclcom Young – Attempted Obtain Property By False Pretense



11/29 Health Isenburg – Failure To Appear In Court

12/29 Any Scott – Failure To Appear In Court

13/29 Aubrey willliams – Trafficking Heroine

14/29 Misty Purkey – Driving While Imapired – Failure To Stop – Drive Left Of Center

15/29 Wesley Hillyer – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle – Larceny



16/29 Felicia Brito – Hernandez – First Degree Trespass

17/29 Charity Williamson – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Driving While License Revoked – Redgistration Plate Not Displayed

18/29 Johnathan Gibson – Child Abuse

19/29 Stephan Boykin – Motor Vehicle Larceny

20/29 Brian Pace – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage



21/29 Bobby Crisp – Driving While Impaired – Child Abuse – Reckless Driving

22/29 Kimberly Parton – Simple Assault

23/29 Bud Reno – Failure To Appear In Court

24/29 Justin Tilley – Assault On Child Under 12

25/29 Ashley Harwick – Probation Violation



26/29 Daniel Salinas – Driving While Impaired

27/29 Verron Reynolds – Domestic Criminal Trespass

28/29 Michael Cash – Financial Card Theft – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

29/29 Amy Stronger – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



























































Check out the Gaston county mugshot from Wednesday, March 29th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.