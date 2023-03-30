Gaston County Mugshots March 29th
2/29
Reginal Odorn – Failure To Appear In Court
3/29
Gloria Glance – Simple Assault
4/29
Oscar Cruz–Maravilla – Assault On A Female – Child Abuse – Immigration
5/29
Ribert Walden – Possession Of Meth – Larceny Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed
6/29
Tyeiska Peek – Extraditonal/Fugative In Other State
7/29
Mildred Freeman – Failure To Appear In Court
8/29
Hayley Roseberry – Probation Violation – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
9/29
Arey Mortin – Probation Violation
10/29
Maclcom Young – Attempted Obtain Property By False Pretense
11/29
Health Isenburg – Failure To Appear In Court
12/29
Any Scott – Failure To Appear In Court
13/29
Aubrey willliams – Trafficking Heroine
14/29
Misty Purkey – Driving While Imapired – Failure To Stop – Drive Left Of Center
15/29
Wesley Hillyer – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle – Larceny
16/29
Felicia Brito – Hernandez – First Degree Trespass
17/29
Charity Williamson – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Driving While License Revoked – Redgistration Plate Not Displayed
18/29
Johnathan Gibson – Child Abuse
19/29
Stephan Boykin – Motor Vehicle Larceny
20/29
Brian Pace – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage
21/29
Bobby Crisp – Driving While Impaired – Child Abuse – Reckless Driving
22/29
Kimberly Parton – Simple Assault
23/29
Bud Reno – Failure To Appear In Court
24/29
Justin Tilley – Assault On Child Under 12
25/29
Ashley Harwick – Probation Violation
26/29
Daniel Salinas – Driving While Impaired
27/29
Verron Reynolds – Domestic Criminal Trespass
28/29
Michael Cash – Financial Card Theft – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
29/29
Amy Stronger – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Check out the Gaston county mugshot from Wednesday, March 29th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.