Gaston County Mugshots March 30th
Tina Phillips – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Scott Sisk – Fail Reprt New Address – Sex Off – Assault, Simple
Scarlett Salvador – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple
Ryan Russell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Noah Roper – Probation Violation
Tracy Rivers – Probation Violation
David Pittman – Probation Violation
Timothy Parson – Habeas Corpus
Christopher Nichols – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail
Kevin Morris – Probation Violation
Gerald Morgan – Probation Violation
Larry McCuen – Murder, First Degree, Attempt
Justice McCombs – Assault, Simple
Wilmer Martin – Weapon, Possess, Mass Destruction
David Lawhun – Probation Violation, Other County
Tajee Lanier – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Amber Kerley – Probation Violation
Jenna Jones – Proobation Violation
James Jones – Possess Stolen Property
Juliaann Hamilton – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reg Plate Improperly Attached
Jermaal Gilmore – Parole Warrant
Elsie Gales – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – School Attendance Law Violation
Alyvia Darnell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation
Shealyn Costner – DWI
Mohamed Ayachie – Robbery, Common Law – Assault, Female – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – License, Expired Operators
Mary Armitage – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Corey Anderson – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch VI, Possess
Ayesha Aldamuy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Thomas Adams – Larecny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Brooklyn Adams – Injury, Personal Property
Check out the Gaston county mugshot from Thursday, March 30th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.