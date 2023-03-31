Gaston County Mugshots March 30th

1/32 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/32 Tina Phillips – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/32 Scott Sisk – Fail Reprt New Address – Sex Off – Assault, Simple

4/32 Scarlett Salvador – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple

5/32 Ryan Russell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/32 Noah Roper – Probation Violation

7/32 Tracy Rivers – Probation Violation

8/32 David Pittman – Probation Violation

9/32 Timothy Parson – Habeas Corpus

10/32 Christopher Nichols – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail



11/32 Kevin Morris – Probation Violation

12/32 Gerald Morgan – Probation Violation

13/32 Larry McCuen – Murder, First Degree, Attempt

14/32 Justice McCombs – Assault, Simple

15/32 Wilmer Martin – Weapon, Possess, Mass Destruction



16/32 David Lawhun – Probation Violation, Other County

17/32 Tajee Lanier – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/32 Amber Kerley – Probation Violation

19/32 Jenna Jones – Proobation Violation

20/32 James Jones – Possess Stolen Property



21/32 Juliaann Hamilton – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reg Plate Improperly Attached

22/32 Jermaal Gilmore – Parole Warrant

23/32 Elsie Gales – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – School Attendance Law Violation

24/32 Alyvia Darnell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/32 Ashley Courtemanche – Probation Violation



26/32 Shealyn Costner – DWI

27/32 Mohamed Ayachie – Robbery, Common Law – Assault, Female – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – License, Expired Operators

28/32 Mary Armitage – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/32 Corey Anderson – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch VI, Possess

30/32 Ayesha Aldamuy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/32 Thomas Adams – Larecny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree

32/32 Brooklyn Adams – Injury, Personal Property

































































Check out the Gaston county mugshot from Thursday, March 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.