Mecklenburg County Mugshots For The Week Of March 26th
Dominique Ramie – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Edward Brown – Driving While Impaired – Nonsupport Child
Jalen Johnson – Nonsupport Child – Assault On A Female – AWDW Intent To Kill – Assault By Stangulation – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop–Convey In Oper – Attempted First Degree Murder
Jamauris Aery – Assault On A Female
Jaquavias Holley – Common Law Robbery
Joseph Baucom – Probation Violation – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Kylvin Jones – Parole Violation
Shante Guy–Mitchell – Governor’s Warrant
Thu Dien – H:I Felony Probation Violation
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from the week of Sunday, March 26th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.