Concord Police Searching For Missing Boys Possibly Taken By Father

CONCORD, N.C. – The search continues for two boys who may have been kidnapped by their father from a neighborhood in Concord.

The boys, who are brothers, are 8 and 11 years old.

Concord Police say Josiah Brooks and Aaron Toliver were taken from a neighbor’s yard on Wilshire Avenue Southwest on Saturday night.

Authorities believe the boys’ father, 35-year-old Aaron Toliver, put the boys in a white vehicle and took off.

The boys live with their grandmother in that same neighborhood.

Police believe Toliver is possibly en route to Texas or Florida, where he has family.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Concord Police.