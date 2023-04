Gaston County Mugshots April 2nd

1/41 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/41 Jose Valentin–Vargas – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/41 James Young – DWLR Impaired Rev – Insurance, No Liability – DWI

4/41 Calvin Womick – Habeas Corpus – True Bill Of Indictment

5/41 Eric Wease – Marijuana, Possess – Resist Public Officer– Seat Belt, Fail To Wear – Probation Violation, Other – Firearm, Possess, Felon – AWDWIK – Firearm, Discharge Into Occupied Property



6/41 Jamil Weeks – DWI

7/41 Drekevies Tribble – DWI

8/41 Tia Stanfield – DWI – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/41 Michael Scott – AWDWISI

10/41 Kenesha Sanders – Sch II, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev



11/41 Tuneko Purnell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/41 Thomas Pruitt – Telephone, Misuse Of 911 System

13/41 William Polk – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/41 Amanda Osborne – Obtain Property False Pretense – Sch VI, Possess – Utter Forged Instrument – Forgery – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/41 Jonathan Munn – Assault, Female



16/41 Eric Mitchell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/41 Mark Melton – Larceny, After Break: Enter – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny, Motor Vehicle

18/41 Johnny Lynn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/41 Paul Luster – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

20/41 George Lipscomb – Probation Violation, Other County – Trespass, Domestic Criminal – Injury, Personal Property – Threat, Communicate



21/41 Michael Lewis – Failure To Appear, Felony – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Resist Public Officer

22/41 Brittany Hopper – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/41 Michael Lewis – Failure To Appear, Felony – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Resist Public Officer

24/41 Ronji Hatchell – DWI – Fail Stopsign:Fish Red Lt

25/41 Tayshawn Harris – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



26/41 Clint Harris – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury

27/41 Cheyenne Gibson – Trespass, 2nd Degree

28/41 Julia Haney – Trespass, 2nd Degree

29/41 Demonta Edwards – Possess, Prison:Jail – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Registration Plate: Card, Expired

30/41 Yakotus Currence – Sch II, Possess



31/41 Gabriel Currence – Animal Cruelty, Instigate – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Possess, Prison:Jail

32/41 Christopher Culpepper – Cocaine, Possess – Marijuana, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

33/41 Ashley Cozart – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/41 Marchance Cassell – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer

35/41 Clinton Carpenter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



36/41 Brittany Butler – Sch I, Possess – Sch II, Possess – Marijuana, Possess

37/41 Alex Bradley – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

38/41 Ashley Bolen – Injury, Real Property

39/41 Adrian Bodford – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Parapheranalia – Larceny, Misdemeanor

40/41 Amy Beane – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



41/41 DeShawn Baxter – Assault, Child Under 12 – Telephone, Interfere Emergency Communication – Kidnapping, Second Degree – Assault By Strangulation



















































































Check out the Gaston county mugshot from Sunday, April 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.